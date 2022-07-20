'New Amsterdam': Freema Agyeman Suddenly Exits Ahead of Season 5

New Amsterdam will return for its final season without one of its doctors. Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the show began, will not be returning for Season 5, she told TVLine on Wednesday. Agyeman made the decision to leave so she could film the new U.K. series Dreamland, co-starring Lily Allen.

"Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated, and deliciously ferocious support," Agyeman said in a statement to TVLine. "I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam."

Although she is saddened to leave the show because of another commitment, Agyeman said she will continue watching to see how it ends. "It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those writers built a badass," Agyeman wrote. "Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic – it's over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!"

New Amsterdam creator David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton wished Agyeman good luck on her next project and said she could return before the show ends. "We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story," Schulner and Horton said. "As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our [Sharpwin] fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them."

Agyeman was an original cast member on New Amsterdam, alongside Ryan Eggorld as Dr. Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome. Max and Helen eventually got engaged and spent Season 4 moving to London for Helen's new job. They decided to get married in New York City, but Helen missed her flight when a hurricane hit the city. After the storm, Max got a message from Helen, who texted him, "Today has been... I have no words. Will call you ASAP."

Max set up a wedding space in New Amsterdam and his friends gathered to celebrate what they hoped would be a happy occasion. Unfortunately, Helen called Max and said she couldn't get married. "She's not coming," a stunned Max told his friends in the Season 4 finale.

NBC announced New Amsterdam would end with Season 5 when the show was renewed in March. Sandra Mae Frank, whose character Dr. Elizabetth Wilder was introduced in Season 4, was promoted to series regular for the final season. The medical drama will return for new episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET. The first four seasons are available to stream on Peacock.