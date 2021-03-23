'New Amsterdam' Actress Joins 'Younger' Season 7

✖

New Amsterdam's Ana Villafañe is putting away her lab coat. Best known for portraying Dr. Valentina Castro on the NBC medical drama, the actress has been cast in the seventh and final season of Younger, which is set to premiere on ViacomCBS' new streaming platform Paramount+ on April 15.

News of Villafañe's casting was confirmed Monday by Deadline, the outlet reporting that Villafañe is slated to star in a recurring role throughout the final batch of 12 episodes. The actress will portray KT, "a highly organized type-A music manager to Floaty V, a very needy, on-the-go pop star." The outlet describes KT as "always on the call," so much so that she "carries two phones and manages to keep the chaotic organized, often at the expense of her personal life." When Floaty wants to get a new Inkburg tattoo, however, "KT's interest is piqued by more than just ink." Reacting to her casting, Villafañe wrote on Instagram that she has "worshipped at the altar of" her new co-star Sutton Foster her "entire life nbd" and added that "playing with [Nico Tortorella] made it very easy to wake up early and go to work."

Fans will recognize Villafañe from New Amsterdam, the NBC series on which she has portrayed oncologist Dr. Valentina Castro since 2019. She is also well known for portraying Diana Barea in Sunnyside. Villafañe's other credits include Max Steel, Mozart in the Jungle, and Gloria Calderon Kellett's History of Them. The actress has numerous Broadway credits, and in 2016, she won a Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in On Your Feet!. Her additional stage credits include In the Heights and Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties. She was also named one of the New York Times' "30 Under 30."

On Younger, Villafañe will join an existing cast that, along with Foster and Tortorella, includes Hillary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Schor, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis. She is joining the series during its final batch of episodes. Originally premiering in March 2015 and following talented editor Liza Miller as she navigates the highly competitive world of publishing, ViacomCBS announced in February the half-hour comedy series would conclude with its seventh and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes.

Younger Season 7 on Thursday, April 15 on Paramount+, which can be subscribed to with a free trial by clicking here, with four episodes set to be made available at that time. The remaining eight episodes are set to drop weekly on Thursdays. New episodes of New Amsterdam air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.