Netflix Viewers Reeling Over Its Latest Cancellation

In an increasingly predictable fashion, Netflix has canceled another series after one series. The Irregulars, a fantasy series about followed a gang of troubled street teens with special powers in Victorian London who are manipulated into solving crimes for the darkest timeline version of Dr. John Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes.

It is a surprising decision to say the least. According to Deadline, the eight-part series landed on Netflix’s top 10 list and even edged out Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming charts at the end of April. This is simply the latest series that Netflix has canceled earlier than expected, like Everything Sucks!, The Get Down and GLOW.

In the wake of Netflix's decision, fans have taken to Twitter in order to voice their frustration with the streaming service's decision. Some even floated the idea of The Irregulars getting picked up by a different streamer. Considering the fact that Sanditon just got a cancellation reversal by PBS due to a passionate fan campaign, perhaps fans of The Irregulars will get similarly lucky.