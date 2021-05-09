Netflix Viewers Reeling Over Its Latest Cancellation
In an increasingly predictable fashion, Netflix has canceled another series after one series. The Irregulars, a fantasy series about followed a gang of troubled street teens with special powers in Victorian London who are manipulated into solving crimes for the darkest timeline version of Dr. John Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes.
It is a surprising decision to say the least. According to Deadline, the eight-part series landed on Netflix’s top 10 list and even edged out Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming charts at the end of April. This is simply the latest series that Netflix has canceled earlier than expected, like Everything Sucks!, The Get Down and GLOW.
In the wake of Netflix's decision, fans have taken to Twitter in order to voice their frustration with the streaming service's decision. Some even floated the idea of The Irregulars getting picked up by a different streamer. Considering the fact that Sanditon just got a cancellation reversal by PBS due to a passionate fan campaign, perhaps fans of The Irregulars will get similarly lucky.
Writer Chuck Wendig shared the news with a disappointed tweet. "Hey, I wonder how that show THE IRREGULARS is, I heard it was pretty g—oh no."
And now "The Irregulars" is cancelled 💔🤧 pic.twitter.com/cLU9o8zrsX— spidey.holland5 (@spidey_holland5) May 5, 2021
"Can another network pick up [The Irregulars]?" tweeted one viewer. "I'm only on episode 3 and I'm loving it!"
We need a second season. How will I know what's going to happen between Bea and Leo?— 𝓜𝔂𝓪🦚 (@americatvd1) May 4, 2021
#TheIrregulars pic.twitter.com/W0EoqLS7rJ
"Okay but guys if we tweet about the irregulars and get it trending enough maybe another network will pick it up? because it was SUCH a phenomenal show with a fantastically brilliant cast and both deserve way better than the card Netflix dealt them," tweeted another fan.
me when i found out netflix is cancelling the irregulars but still giving the dumb hype house bitches their own reality show pic.twitter.com/2yFF6cr6N9— lana ⁷ 🖤 tom’s sun in gemini (@bubblytom) May 5, 2021
"Netflix renews Emily in f------ Paris but not The Irregulars.... they truly hate me," wrote another fan. "I mean, I could still hate how it ends, but the show has been quite good up until now."
I CANNOT BELIEVE THE IRREGULARS GOT CANCELED— noah (@noadieboy) May 4, 2021
"Seriously, Netflix? Canceling a brilliant series like [The Irregulars] after only one season? Why? It was brilliant. Interesting. Engaging. More so than others you constantly give more seasons too!" pointed out another viewer.
WTF @.netflix The Irregulars got cancelled😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oKctHOT60h— Thabo (@Thabo_Thibedi) May 5, 2021
"I JUST FINISHED THIS SHOW CALLED THE IRREGULARS ON NETFLIX AND THEN WENT TO GOOGLE WHEN SEASON 2 WAS COMING OUT AND THEN FIND OUT NETFLIX LITERALLY CANCELLED THE SHOW LIKE 2 DAYS AGO AND NOW IM MAD," tweeted another panicked new fan.
The irregulars ep 2: yeah I kinda see why this got cancelled— Grace ✨🍃 (@graceesix) May 6, 2021
The irregulars ep 3: I CANT BELIEVE THEY CANCELLED IT
"Just finished [The Irregulars] which after a slow start I thought was fantastic! Loved the characters and storyline. Gutted to find out it's been cancelled after one season! Nice to see a scouser playing one of the leads too!" tweeted another frustrated viewer.
So @netflix cancelled all the good shows including The irregulars which was on of the best shows to come out so far this year. And yet there will the show about the hype house which no one wants…. 😐 pic.twitter.com/YwRQ2KxdEX— Victoria (@txpesbyviki) May 5, 2021