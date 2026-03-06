Netflix Renews Hit Political Thriller, Makes Big Behind-the-Scenes Change

The Night Agent is coming back for more “twists, turns and thrills” — but this time on the west coast.

Netflix has renewed the political action thriller, which stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, for a fourth season, Deadline reported Friday, moving filming from New York after two seasons to Los Angeles.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 309 of The Night Agent. (photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025)

“It’s been a wild ride filming The Night Agent in five countries across three continents to this point and we’re so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue into Season 4,” series creator, executive producer and showrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement. “Our writers, our cast and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns and thrills.”

The Season 4 renewal comes just two weeks after the Feb. 19 premiere of Season 3, which is the first since Luciane Buchanan’s Rose Larkin exited the show.

“As much as that show has been so amazing, especially for my career — being a lead on a U.S. show from little New Zealand was such a whirlwind — the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2,” Buchanan told Deadline in September 2025. “And so, we don’t get to see what happens to Rose, but I think it’s a really exciting time for the show, and who knows, it’s not a goodbye forever.”

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Albert Jones as Deputy Director Aiden Mosley in episode 302 of The Night Agent. (photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025)

Season 3 kicks off after the explosive ending of Season 2, when Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young treasury agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. “This kicks off a sequence of events in which Peter investigates a dark-money network while avoiding its paid assassins, putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist,” according to Netflix. “Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

“We’re so excited to bring new thrills, new worlds, new stunts, new characters, and new adventures to our fans in Season 3,” Ryan told Tudum ahead of the premiere. “Thanks so much for devouring Season 2, and we look forward to bringing you a bigger and even better Season 3.”