Netflix Orders Kevin Hart Docuseries 'Don't F— This Up'

Kevin Hart is set to star in a new Netflix documentary series called Don't F— This Up, the comedian announced Tuesday, which will examine his life throughout the period following his Oscars hosting controversy. The six-part series "gives unprecedented access" into Hart's life throughout the past year, according to The Wrap.

"Tapping into the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role-model, and a business-man, Hart reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today," the official synopsis of the show reads.

"Mark Your Calendars..." Hart, 40, captioned an Instagram post announcing the new series.

Produced by Hart's banner Hartbeat Production alongside Lionsgate, Makemake, 3 Arts Entertainment and Magical Elves, the series will feature interviews with Hart's friends and family as well as archival footage from his early career. It will focus on Hart's day-to-day life during the fallout of the Oscars controversy, when he stepped down as host of the awards show late last year when homophobic tweets and jokes from his past stand-up sets resurfaced on social media. The controversy was followed by a highly criticized appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show in which he did not apologize.

It's unclear if the series will include any footage from the aftermath of the September 2019 car crash that landed Hart in the hospital with serious back injuries and subsequent rehabilitation.

Don't F— This Up will mark the third collaboration between Hart and Netflix following his last two specials, Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History Himself and Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.

Hart has been on the big screen twice this year with a starring role in the animated sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2 and a cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He'll be seen next in the highly anticipated threequel Jumanji: The Next level, his fourth collaboration with star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Don't F— This Up will premiere on Friday, Dec. 27 on Netflix.