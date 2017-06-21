Netflix Hackers Leaked ‘Orange Is The New Black’ After Receiving Ransom

The group of hackers, known as The Dark Overlord, have now revealed that they received a payment of around $50,000, yet still released a bundle of stolen episodes of Orange is the New Black online.

During an electronic interview with Variety, the group revealed that they held the fifth season of Orange is the New Black ransom, and were given the payment they asked for.

The Dark Overlord hacked Larson Studios, the audio post-production facility that worked on the Netflix series. Recent reports stated that the company paid the hackers 50 Bitcoin, which equalled out to roughly $50,000. However, due to the wording of the contract, The Dark Overlord said that they were still within their legal right to leak the show.

They told Variety that they released the episodes to punish Larson Studios, stating that they had breached their contract by talking with the FBI.

“We found Larson Studios was in great delinquency of the agreement after sources confirmed law enforcement cooperation,” the group said. “Our agreement provides us the right to execute harmful action against any client who defrauds our agreement.”

There’s still no indication as to who is behind The Dark Overlord, or whether or not the group tends to release any other TV shows in their possession.

