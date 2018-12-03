Netflix Releases ‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 5 Premiere Date

Grace and Frankie Season 5 premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan/ 18, the streaming service announced on Monday.

Netflix’s official “See What’s Next” account posted a tweet on Monday confirming the return of Grace and Frankie. The beloved sitcom last delivered new episodes in January, and fans are ready for more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#GraceAndFrankie Season 5 will premiere January 18,” the tweet, read, alongside a GIF of the Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) sitting side by side. The clip shows Grace chugging a martini while Frankie eats popcorn.

#GraceAndFrankie Season 5 will premiere January 18 pic.twitter.com/ad1uzZwFrj — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 3, 2018



“Are you ready?” she asks.

“Just one sec,” Grace responds, raising her drink. “Now I’m ready.”

The fan reaction was mixed on Twitter, though that may not represent Grace and Frankie‘s demographic.

“Yaaaaassssss I’m so excited to fail my exams,” one person wrote affectionately. Beyond that, the early responders to the tweet seemed more preoccupied with Netflix’s other recent announcements, drawing a one-to-one comparison between the return of Grace and Frankie and, for example, the cancellation of Daredevil.

In less than an hour, a handful of responders had sent hashtags like “save Daredevil,” “bring back Daredevil” and “renew Daredevil.” The super hero series was dropped last week despite its successful third season.

Even more than that, fans seemed concerned with Netflix’s plan to remove Friends from its catalogue. The classic sitcom has been available to stream on Netflix for years, and fans have clearly gotten used to the luxury. Now, however, the series is going away, leaving many fans without their re-watchable fix.

“Do not remove Friends. I will ‘remove’ my subscription,” one person responded to the Grace and Frankie announcement.

“Netflix you suck!!!” added another. “Really? Taking Friends out?”

It is worth noting that Grace and Frankie comes features Marta Kauffman as a co-creator and executive producer. Kauffman was a co-creator and executive producer on Friends, as well, giving fans something new to latch onto.

Still, Twitter outrage notwithstanding, the clamor for more Grace and Frankie cannot be ignored. The series has developed a dedicated following since its release, with a healthy response from both critics and fans. The show holds a 6.2 out of 10 average rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though the third season is rated 100% Fresh.

Season 5 of Grace and Frankie was first announced back in February, less than a month after Season 4 premiered. The announcement included confirmation that RuPaul would guest star in the new season, where he will play a character named Benjamin Le Day. Le Day will reportedly serve as a rival for the two main characters, using his charm and quick wits.



Grace and Frankie Season 5 hits Netflix on Jan. 18.