Netflix Cancels ‘Arrested Development’ Media Tour Amid Jeffrey Tambor Backlash

Netflix canceled press events in the U.K. to promote the upcoming fifth season of Arrested Development following a New York Times interview that sparked outrage on social media.

The streaming giant announced Thursday the press tour would be postponed, with the possibility for the cast to be brought to the U.K. at a later date.

“We had planned to have most of the Arrested Development cast in London this week to support the launch of the new season and meet fans,” Netflix said in a statement first released by The Hollywood Reporter. “At this time we have decided not to move ahead with promotional activity in the U.K. but hope to bring the cast back at another time.”

In the New York Times interview released Wednesday, cast member Jessica Walter spoke through tears about a time on set when Jeffrey Tambor, who plays her husband on the cult favorite comedy, exploded on her.

Tambor has been accused of sexual and other forms of harassment on the set of his Amazon series Transparent and has since been fired from the series, but remained on Netflix’s fifth season of Arrested Development, which premieres on May 29.

“In … almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now,” Walters told the New York Times in tears, but ultimately said that she was forgiving Tambor once and for all in front of the publication.

Co-star Jason Bateman, who was also in the room, came under fire for his response to Walter’s words.

“Not to belittle it, but a lot of stuff happens in 15 years… In the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, ‘difficult.’… You have different people’s processes that converge and collide at times,” Bateman said. “So Jeffrey is not just popping off, coming out of his car and some unhinged guy… Not to say that you know, you [Walter] had it coming. But this is not in a vacuum — families come together and certain dynamics collide and clash every once in a while. And there’s all kinds of things that go into the stew so it’s a little narrow to single that one particular thing that is getting attention from our show.”

In a series of tweets, Bateman apologized for his comments.

“Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here. I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffrey,” he wrote. “I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not. In fact, I’m horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.”

Bateman went on to say he was “eager” to let Tambor know he was “supported in his attempt to learn [and] grow.”

[I apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love – and she was sitting right there!” he said. “I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me. I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay. I should’ve focused more on what the most important part of it all – there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected. Period.

“I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well. I deeply, and sincerely, apologize.”

During the interview, Walter talked about the incident with Tambor.

“[Tambor] never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever,” Walter said. “Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize.”