Is Netflix’s Costly Business Model Proving To Be Unsustainable?
Netflix subscribers got a bit of a shock over the last couple of weeks, as the streaming service - known for not cancelling its original programs - brought the axe down on Sense8 and The Get Down.
You may think that these are just two shows, so it's not that big of a deal, but the numbers say that the problem goes way deeper. The numbers say that we could be looking at a major financial problem for Netflix.
According to SeekingAlpha.com, Netflix's business model for original programming may not be sustainable for very long.
The streaming giant's content obligations - meaning the money that is spent on original programming each year - rose by 42% since 2010. In that same time frame, the company's revenue has only risen by 24%. The total content obligations have now grown to total $15.3 billion.
What It All Means
When you break those numbers down, you'll discover the sad fact that Netflix could start losing money soon.
The initial boom in subscribers, while Netflix didn't have many original programs, set the company up for success. However, since the shift toward original series, Netflix is spending too much and its revenue can't keep up.
Think about the subscription system here. At some point, there are no more subscribers to be had. Even if every person in the world had a subscription, there is still a limit.
Sure, Netflix could always bump up the prices, but that would cause uproar if not done correctly. If they raised the prices to keep up with the growing cost of programming, people will go somewhere else. Netflix certainly has cornered the market, but they will need to be careful if they want to hold on to it.
This is why Netflix has started cancelling shows. The last three to get canned - Sense8, The Get Down, and Marco Polo - were all incredibly expensive, and there wasn't a lot of return on investment, despite the fact that they were quality programs. However, there are cheaper shows that are bringing in more revenue and award recognition. House of Cards and Orange is the New Black are prime examples.
So, if a series is expensive and doesn't provide immediate results, don't expect Netflix to keep it around very long.
Biggest Moments From Orange Is The New Black Season 5prevnext
Everything Coming To Netflix In June
Avail 6/1/17
1 Night (2016)
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
Burlesque (2017)
Catfight (2016)
Catwoman (2004)
Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All
Days of Grace (2011)
Devil's Bride (2016)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
Little Boxes (2016)
Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
My Left Foot (1989)
Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
Playing It Cool (2014)
Rounders (1998)
Spring (Primavera) (2016)
The 100: Season 4 (2016)
The Ant Bully (2006)
The Bucket List (2007)
The Queen (2006)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Vice (2015)
West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
Yarn (2016)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Zodiac (2007)
Avail 6/2/17
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
Flaked: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
Lucid Dream - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Saving Banksy (2014)
The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
Avail 6/3/17
Acapulco La vida va (2017)
Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
Headshot (2016)
Three (2016)
Tunnel (2016)
War on Everyone (2016)
Avail 6/4/17
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3 (2016)
Avail 6/5/17
Suite Française (2014)
Avail 6/7/17
Disturbing the Peace (2016)
Dreamworks' Trolls (2016)
Avail 6/9/17
My Only Love Song: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shimmer Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail 6/10/17
Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
Daughters of the Dust (1991)
Havenhurst (2017)
Sword Master (2016)
Avail 6/13/17
Oh, Hello On Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail 6/14/17
Quantico: Season 2 (2016)
Avail 6/15/17
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
Avail 6/16/17
Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)
Counterpunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)
The Ranch: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
World of Winx: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail 6/17/17
Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)
Avail 6/18/17
Shooter: Season 1 (2016)
Avail 6/20/17
Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
Disney's Moana (2016)
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail 6/21/17
Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)
Avail 6/23/17
American Anarchist (2016)
Free Rein: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You Get Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail 6/26/17
No Escape (2015)
Avail 6/27/17
Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail 6/28/17
Okja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail 6/30/17
Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
Gypsy: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It's Only the End of the World (2016)
Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Weekend (2016)prevnext
Everything Leaving Netflix In June
Leaving June 1
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L'Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys: Season 1
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant
Leaving June 6
Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6
Leaving June 8
Xenia
Leaving June 9
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
Leaving June 14
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
Leaving June 15
The Lazarus Project
Leaving June 16
Jane Eyre
Leaving June 19
Daddy's Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
Leaving June 23
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
Leaving June 24
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
Leaving June 29
CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 80comments
Leaving June 30
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride