Is Netflix’s Costly Business Model Proving To Be Unsustainable?

Netflix subscribers got a bit of a shock over the last couple of weeks, as the streaming service - known for not cancelling its original programs - brought the axe down on Sense8 and The Get Down. You may think that these are just two shows, so it's not that big of a deal, but the numbers say that the problem goes way deeper. The numbers say that we could be looking at a major financial problem for Netflix. According to SeekingAlpha.com, Netflix's business model for original programming may not be sustainable for very long. The streaming giant's content obligations - meaning the money that is spent on original programming each year - rose by 42% since 2010. In that same time frame, the company's revenue has only risen by 24%. The total content obligations have now grown to total $15.3 billion.

What It All Means When you break those numbers down, you'll discover the sad fact that Netflix could start losing money soon. The initial boom in subscribers, while Netflix didn't have many original programs, set the company up for success. However, since the shift toward original series, Netflix is spending too much and its revenue can't keep up. Think about the subscription system here. At some point, there are no more subscribers to be had. Even if every person in the world had a subscription, there is still a limit. Sure, Netflix could always bump up the prices, but that would cause uproar if not done correctly. If they raised the prices to keep up with the growing cost of programming, people will go somewhere else. Netflix certainly has cornered the market, but they will need to be careful if they want to hold on to it. This is why Netflix has started cancelling shows. The last three to get canned - Sense8, The Get Down, and Marco Polo - were all incredibly expensive, and there wasn't a lot of return on investment, despite the fact that they were quality programs. However, there are cheaper shows that are bringing in more revenue and award recognition. House of Cards and Orange is the New Black are prime examples. So, if a series is expensive and doesn't provide immediate results, don't expect Netflix to keep it around very long. Biggest Moments From Orange Is The New Black Season 5 prevnext

Everything Coming To Netflix In June Avail 6/1/17 1 Night (2016) 13 Going on 30 (2004) Amor.com (Love.com) Arrow: Season 5 (2016) Burlesque (2017) Catfight (2016) Catwoman (2004) Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All Days of Grace (2011) Devil's Bride (2016) Full Metal Jacket (1987) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Intersection: Season 2 (2016) Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016) Little Boxes (2016) Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016) My Left Foot (1989) Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015) Playing It Cool (2014) Rounders (1998) Spring (Primavera) (2016) The 100: Season 4 (2016) The Ant Bully (2006) The Bucket List (2007) The Queen (2006) The Sixth Sense (1999) Vice (2015) West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013) Yarn (2016) Young Frankenstein (1974) Zodiac (2007) Avail 6/2/17 Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016) Flaked: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Inspector Gadget: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016) Lucid Dream - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM Saving Banksy (2014) The Homecoming: Collection (2015) Avail 6/3/17 Acapulco La vida va (2017) Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017) Headshot (2016) Three (2016) Tunnel (2016) War on Everyone (2016) Avail 6/4/17 TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3 (2016) Avail 6/5/17 Suite Française (2014) Avail 6/7/17 Disturbing the Peace (2016) Dreamworks' Trolls (2016) Avail 6/9/17 My Only Love Song: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shimmer Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM Avail 6/10/17 Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017) Daughters of the Dust (1991) Havenhurst (2017) Sword Master (2016) Avail 6/13/17 Oh, Hello On Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail 6/14/17 Quantico: Season 2 (2016) Avail 6/15/17 Marco Luque: Tamo Junto - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016) Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015) Avail 6/16/17 Aquarius: Season 2 (2016) Counterpunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL El Chapo: Season 1 (2017) The Ranch: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL World of Winx: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail 6/17/17 Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 (2016) Scandal: Season 6 (2016) The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015) Avail 6/18/17 Shooter: Season 1 (2016) Avail 6/20/17 Amar Akbar & Tony (2015) Disney's Moana (2016) Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail 6/21/17 Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017) Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017) Avail 6/23/17 American Anarchist (2016) Free Rein: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL GLOW: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press - NETFLIX ORIGINAL You Get Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM Avail 6/26/17 No Escape (2015) Avail 6/27/17 Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail 6/28/17 Okja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM Avail 6/30/17 Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014) Gypsy: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL It's Only the End of the World (2016) Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Weekend (2016) prevnext