Netflix Adding Even More ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes in February

Get ready to Netflix and chill a little more these days with Jeopardy! The internet streaming giant made a huge announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, revealing more episodes would be hitting its catalog.

“Want more #Jeopardy? You got it! Tournament of Champions, Kids Week, College Championship, Teens Week, and Teachers Tournament will be added to Netflix on Feb 28!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Want more #Jeopardy? You got it! Tournament of Champions, Kids Week, College Championship, Teens Week, and Teachers Tournament will be added to Netflix on Feb. 28! pic.twitter.com/w7SfhDiMAx — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 22, 2019

Despite the exciting news, responses were mixed to say the least.

One Twitter user replied with, “Teen Jeopardy Is Not Real Jeopardy” with the clapping hands emojis between each word, while another replied, “Thank God, Lia and I are running out.”

But one person tweeted that it seemed like a waste of Netflix’s resources.

“You have got to be joking…. This is #ridiculous. What a waste of money,” they wrote.

However, another seemed thrilled and overtaken with emotion saying, “So happy I could cry.”

Netflix recently took heat for upping their price the highest it’s been since they started streaming to the public.

Their Standard tier — which offers two HD streams — jumped by 18 percent from $10.99 to $12.99 per month. The Premium plan — which includes up to four Ultra HD streams — spiked from $13.99 to $15.99 and their Basic plan — offering a single non-HD stream — only jumped by a dollar from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

While some have speculated that the uptick is likely the cause of original content creation, the streaming services most recently projected its negative cash flow to more than $3 billion for 2018. Although Netflix set a precedent for internet streaming, the media giant has looming competition from other services like Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Go and Disney.

Other factors that many have contributed to the increase is how where Netflix is laying down its dollars in spending to keep popular shows like, Friends on its platform.

Just after the company announced their price change, it was reported that they were paying up to $100 million to keep streaming the fan favorite show for another year. This also follows after fans were up in heat over Netflix’s announcement of their plans on ditching the show in 2019.

“Content like Friends is likely to disappear from Netflix in 2019 as WarnerMedia launches its own SVOD service,” said Rich Greenfrield, BTIG media analyst. “As more content creators launch their own SVOD services, how should investors think about the impact of losing high-profile syndicated content?”

It seems as though — for now at least — Netflix is doing all they can to keep their customers as happy as possible, but as competition grows, changes will come. One on the horizon is potential bundling between each streaming service.