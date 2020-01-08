‘NCIS’: Ziva and Gibbs Have Tense Phone Call in Tuesday Night Preview

NCIS has released a brand new preview for Tuesday night’s episode, and it reveals Ziva and Gibbs having a tense phone call. In the clip, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is seen lying on a couch, when suddenly his photo rings. Ziva (Cote de Pablo) is on the other end of the line, and their conversation is anything but casual. Per a description of the scene: “Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva with ‘the one thing’ she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family.

Fans of the series have been commenting on the clip, with one speculating, “I have a feeling that there is some connection between Phineas and Ziva’s dead brother Ari.”

“Ziva blamed Gibbs, wrongly, for not looking for not looking for her and it hurt him. She needs to leave him alone!” another exclaimed.

“I feel Ziva is trying to avoid seeing Tony and Tali so she tries helping Phineas poor Z I really want her to go see Tali,” someone else commented.

One fan seemed to take great issue with Ziva’s recent choices, writing, “She’s such a coward. She wants to help the son of her enemy but can’t face her own child.”

This prompted other fans to defend her, with one hitting back, “Ziva was the one that told Tony to go into hiding with Tali …. and HE is supposed to contact her. it is possible that he had not reached out to her yet.”

Another fan went more in depth with their defense of Ziva, saying that she “is not a coward, she’s worried.”

The fan continued, “When you have a child the first instinct is keep the safe at all costs besides this part maybe early in the episode which would definitely explain why she’s still there and Gibbs means a lot to her so I feel like before she goes to Paris she wants to make sure Gibbs is okay and what Gibbs cares about (like Phineas) is safe.”

The fan went on to add, “I’m sure since Gibbs had killed Sahar or Sarah for her that she needs to stay around and help him before going to her family. Ether way it’s Cote De Pablos last episode as we know right now anyways so it makes sense why she’s still here, so she gets a decent amount of screen time. And maybe Ziva’s character is also nervous to see her daughter again because she’s feels as if she had to give up her daughter to keep her safe. And Since Tali’s little she wouldn’t know what to say or do for a bit, that’s what I’ve been thinking.”

NCIS Season 17 returns tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.