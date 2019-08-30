‘NCIS’: Ziva Brings Danger Home in New Season 17 Premiere Photos

NCIS fans’ wait to find out what brought Ziva David back from the dead is almost over. The long-running CBS crime procedural’s return is less than a month away and everyone is ready to find out where Ziva (Cote de Pablo) has been since she was presumed dead in 2013, and what threat had her running to Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) basement warning him of looming danger.

Along with the release of the Season 17 premiere trailer, CBS released new photos from the upcoming episode hinting at big action — and some stunned faces — when the show returns to move the story forward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From getting over the big Ziva surprise to finding out more about the threat against the team, take a look at the new photos from NCIS‘ Season 17 premiere, titled “Out of the Darkness.”

Not Missing a Thing

It seems as though the premiere will kick off right where the Season 16 premiere left off, with Ziva and Gibbs standing together in his basement with the shocking reveal that she is alive.

“Hello Gibbs. No time for pleasantries. You’re in danger,” she told Gibbs in the scene. “Well, aren’t you going to say something?”

The trailer already teased their reunion will be caught sure by gunfire, but hopefully they can a least have a hello hug before the chaos.

When Will the Team Know?

NCIS co-showrunner Steven Binder recently teased that Ziva’s return won’t be a secret for long, and we can’t wait to find out what those who knew her will have to say about her being alive.

McGee (Sean Murray) seems to have a concerned look in his face in this photo as he talks to Bishop (Emily Wickersham), but with killers looking for Ziva and Gibbs, they might have to put their emotions aside for the mission.

Bishop Connection

Bishop seems to be busy gathering evidence from the basement in this photo, but she has connections to Ziva of her own. She was the first member of the team to suspect that elusive agent was in fact still alive earlier in Season 16. Ziva even seemed to get in contact with Bishop to ask her to keep her secret and keep her family safe in the process.

How will their first time meeting go? We cannot wait to find out.

Torres Hesitation

Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) seems to be more hesitant, as one of the promos for the episode show him screaming that Ziva is dead!

While we know now that that is in fact not true, it will be interesting to see if Ziva can get the team and her friends’ trust after lying for years.

Back at the Lab

Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Hines (Diona Reasonover) seem to be focusing on work as well, as they are seen in the lab, most likely working on evidence found in the basement.

How will Palmer react to Ziva’s return from the dead?

Stunned Vance

If that’s not a “What do you mean Ziva is alive?” reaction photo I don’t know what is. Vance had a pretty difficult end of Season 16, with the drama surrounding his girlfriend being a double agent.

With his trust issues at a high, will he be able to confide in Ziva’s intel? Or will he try to work against her?

On the Run

The trailer teased Ziva and Gibbs will be spending some time together as they hide from their dangerous enemy but there will still be time for tension.

The episode’s official synopsis reads: “Ziva surprises Gibbs with a cryptic warning, prompting him to question why she remained underground for years while being presumed dead by family and friends, and what lead to her return.”

Facing the Enemy?

Everyone has to stop running eventually, and it seems that Gibbs and Ziva will find themselves on their enemies clutches during the premiere. Am I the only one getting emotional about seeing Gibbs hurt?

Dreams Come True

Regardless of the dramatic situations and secrets behind Ziva’s return, the fact we are even talking about Ziva is a wish fans have been dreaming about for quite some time. Cote de Pablo is also set to appear in four episodes in Season 17, so there is plenty of potential for other surprise returns.

Are you ready to welcome Ziva back? NCIS returns for Season 17 Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.