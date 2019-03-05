‘NCIS’ Welcomes 3 New Team Members in Tuesday Night Preview

NCIS will introduce a new side of Nicholas Torres in its newest episode.

A sneak peek of “Crossing the Line” shows Nicholas (Wilmer Valderrama) arrive late to the office as the team welcomes three high school students who are joining the case for the week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, yeah I know I’m late. The MPD cop I hooked up with last month gave me a jaywalking ticket this morning and uh… talk about a scorned woman,” he says, before he realizes that Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) is the only one also standing there with the three young people.

“That will be a whoops,” he says.

“Thank you for that illuminating and highly inappropriate recap agent Torres,” Vance says.

Torres apologizes for his behavior as he didn’t see him standing there and the kids.

“We know what hooking up means,” one recruit said, before another adds, “We’re 17, not 7.”

“This mentorship is off to a fantastic start,” Vance says, before Torres wonders what is going on.

“I would like for you to meet the winners of NCIS‘ essay outreach contest, this is Haley, Blake and Max, they’ll be shadowing you for the next two days.”

Torress begins to laugh at the news of his new assignment, but the teaser ends before we can see his reaction to the fact he is stuck with the teens. We’ll have to tune in tonight to see how the “mentorship” turns out.

Aside from the likely awkward couple of days for Torres, the latest episode will find the team investigating a man overboard fatality from a Navy destroyer at sea. The show will likely also continue dropping bread crumbs of Ziva David’s (Cote de Pablo) possible return, after the recent reveals the character might be alive after all.

An investigation during Feb. 12’s episode of the CBS crime procedural led Bishop (Emily Wickersham) to the realization that Ziva might still be alive, despite her being presumed dead ever since Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) left the team in 2016.

At the end of the episode, Bishop finds a note at Ziva’s old place that tells her to keep Ziva’s presumed secret that she is still alive, in order to keep her family safe.

Since then, the show alluded that the storyline will continue for the remainder of the season, as Bishop brought up not being a big fan of secrets after seeing a photo of McGee (Sean Murray) and DiNozzo at his apartment during last week’s episode.

Would you be surprised by Ziva’s return? NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.