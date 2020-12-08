'NCIS': Tonight's Episode Is All About Treasure Hunting

✖

The NCIS team is taking on a whole new type of task on Tuesday night's episode. According to a press release, the discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the team on a treasure-hunting mission. NCIS airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

In the upcoming episode, titled "Blood and Treasure," the team will head into the modern world of treasure hunting after the discovery of two bodies in a forest. It's unclear exactly how the team's turn as treasure hunters will play out, but fans will be able to catch all of the action when the episode airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The team isn't just focused on this treasure-hunting pursuit, though. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Fornell (Joe Spano) will continue to search for the opioid kingpin on the upcoming episode. So, there will be plenty on the NCIS team's plate in "Blood and Treasure."

Let the treasure hunt begin. NEW #NCIS tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/wLYJToWRjB — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 8, 2020

NCIS recently reached a major milestone, as the show aired its 400th episode in late November. The episode was a treat for fans, as it featured the first meeting between Gibbs and Ducky (David McCallum). In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harmon, who stars and executive produces NCIS, reflected on the show's impressive legacy. In particular, he noted that he has the writers to thank for keeping Gibbs' journey interesting over the course of hundreds of episodes.

"I've always trusted the writers here... They’ve constantly been challenging here, the character continues to evolve, he's getting older, and some of this I'm dealing with as an actor as well as playing the character," Harmon said. "It's been a ride here that personally I'm proud of as part of this crew. It's not easy and I don't know that there will be a show like this again that has this kind of impact over a period of time like this has had. But as long as it’s here, we still try to keep it about the work here every day. As long as this group is still grabbing onto that every morning when we get in, and certainly this time has made us focus more on that than maybe ever in the past, we're appreciative to have that opportunity and we know what it took to get there. We know what it's going to take to stay, so the effort here has been remarkable."