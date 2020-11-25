'NCIS' Fans Want Answers After Gibbs Shoots McGee

NCIS started off Season 18 with a bang, literally. During the premiere episode, which aired on Nov. 17, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) could be seen shooting McGee (Sean Murray). However, the show did not reveal why Gibbs was pointing his sniper rifle at a member of his team. As a result, fans were eager to see the conclusion to the scene in the subsequent episode of the series. Yet, the show did not reveal any explanation for what led to that scene. In turn, viewers took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCIS has been forced to make some creative story decisions when it comes to Season 18. In an interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Steve Binder explained that the show would be jumping back to when Gibbs mysteriously went off the grid during an episode on Season 17. Because of this, the show will be going back and forth between different time periods. Even still, the show will still feature the characters navigating a COVID-19-filled world.

Since the show has been going back and forth between various timelines, fans expected NCIS to showcase the aftermath of Gibbs and McGee's apparent stand-off sometime soon. But, when that did not happen, those viewers flocked to social media to share their thoughts about the lack of closure on that front. And they're eager to find out exactly what's going on between the two characters.