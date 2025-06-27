‘NCIS’ Star Producing New Comedy at CBS

An NCIS star is pulling double duty on CBS.

Deadline reports that Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Entertainment production banner will be producing a new single-camera comedy on the network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From comedian Aaron Karo, Blanks is in early development at CBS. He will write the script and executive produce alongside WV Entertainment and CBS Studios. The series “follows a serial dater whose life is turned upside down when he learns his biological clock is running out, just as he meets the woman of his dreams, who isn’t ready to settle down yet.”

Pictured (L-R): Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

This will be the latest project from Karo, who recently sold the spec pilot Lexapros and Cons, based on his young-adult novel, to Awesomeness TV with Lindsey Rosin. He also created the Channing Tatum and Michael B. Jordan animated vehicle Germany and is the author of seven books, as well as the co-author of a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. Along with a Comedy Central stand-up special, Karo co-hosts the podcast Man of the Year.

As for Valderrama, his WV Entertainment/WV Enterprises was established in 2006 and has produced a number of projects, including Patriots, Charming, Muertoons, and Dog Gone Trouble, among others. The company serves as a home for boundary-pushing, emotionally resonant storytelling and has built a slate of compelling content that reflects the energy and complexity of the world with roots in both Latin and American culture, according to the official site.

Pictured (L-R): Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

Meanwhile, the That ‘70s Show star is staying plenty focused on NCIS as well. The long-running procedural will be coming up on its 23rd season this fall on CBS, and following the Season 22 finale cliffhanger that killed off Parker’s dad, there will be a lot to look forward to. It’s unknown what else the new season will consist of, including what Valderrama’s Nick Torres will be up to, but the wait will be worth it.

As of now, Blanks is still in early development, so not much else has been revealed about the new show, but it’s very possible that Wilmer Valderrama may have two shows on CBS in the near future. In the meantime, all 22 seasons of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+. NCIS Season 23 will premiere this fall on CBS, airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by new seasons of NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney.