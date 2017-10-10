Torres’ Partner Goes Missing on Tonight’s ‘NCIS’

Gibbs and McGee have been the two NCIS agents dealing with the most trouble lately, but it looks like Torres is going to get his fair share of problems in the newest episode of the CBS drama.

Tonight’s episode, titled “Exit Strategy,” will see Torres (William Valderrama) pair up with Metro P.D. for a stakeout assignment. Unfortunately, while out on patrol, Torres’ partner will mysteriously vanish, leaving the fan-favorite agent on a mission to save them.

Now, before you get too worried, it doesn’t seem like Bishop, Torres’ usual partner, will be the one disappearing. It will likely be the Metro officer that Torres is paired with on this assignment, but it sill puts the team in a tough situation.

According to the official synopsis for the episode, the investigation into the officer’s disappearance will help NCIS discover new evidence from a decade-old murder.

Elsewhere, Ducky’s friend, Cadence Darwin (Susan Blakely) will present him with a new opportunity during his lecture series.

“Exit Strategy” will air on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

