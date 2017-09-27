‘NCIS’: Gibbs and McGee Finally Escape Paraguay After Surprising Plot Twist

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 15 Premiere of NCIS! Continue reading at your own risk…

When the fourteenth season of NCIS came to a close, Gibbs and McGee were seen fighting off a group of rebels in Paraguay. Over the summer, it was revealed that the two agents had been taken captive, and it would be up to the rest of the ream to get them back.

In the Season 15 premiere, the rest of NCIS in D.C. had to work together in order to get their agents back.

It started when Gibbs and McGee got in a fight with one another while they were being held captive. The fearless leader used this opportunity to snatch a knife off of one of the guards. Meanwhile, McGee befriended one of the employees of the terrorist organization that had been keeping them prisoner.

As they talk, Gibbs stabs another guard and the duo escapes. On their way out, they reveal that their fight was staged, and they had the plan all along.

Gibbs and McGee make their way up to the organization leader, Santa’s office, and they take out his right-hand man. Soon after, McGee makes a radio call out to the team back in D.C. for retrieval.

Even though Gibbs and his team are back on U.S. soil, the drama is far from over. New episodes of NCIS will continue to air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.