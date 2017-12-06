‘NCIS’: Abby Sports New Look on Next Week’s Episode

NCIS character Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) is known for her goth style, but she’ll be switching things up a bit for the Dec. 12 episode.

The episode, entitled “Double Down,” will see Abby dressing up as a craps dealer in a gambling establishment. To pull this look off, she’ll be in need of a wardrobe alteration.

Instead of her blacks and dark blues, Abby will rock a bright red sweater with some holiday flair. Furthermore, she’ll be donning a green visor for the game, which is definitely a fashion first for her.

While this is a switch-up in style, the look is still rooted in Abby’s personality. The sweater has a grim reaper printed on the front, and she added a red bow to the visor to keep things in-line with what’d we expect from her fashion.

As for why she’s posing as a dealer, the episode sees the crew investigate the injury of a senator’s son. Presumably, their investigation leads them to a shady backroom gambling operation where Abby steps in undercover.

See photos of Abby’s new look below.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

