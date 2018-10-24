TV Shows

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Sees Pride Pursuing His Brother on Tuesday Night’s Episode

NCIS: New Orleans will be hosting a Pride family reunion for its 100th episode, though by the […]

By

NCIS: New Orleans will be hosting a Pride family reunion for its 100th episode, though by the looks of the sneak peeks it might not be a happy encounter.

The official promo for the episode features Pride being held at gunpoint by a mysterious man, when Pride (Scott Bakula) shockingly adds, “You wouldn’t shoot your own brother, right Jimmy?”

In another sneak peek, the team finds dead members of a White Nationalist group and evidence from the crime scene is old books belonging to the Pride, which leads him to believe his father Cassius (Stacy Keach) is involved.

The hunch becomes reality when Pride encounters his father injured and covered in blood in another sneak peek for the episode, which reveals his father’s possible link to an unsolved cold case.

“What’s the River Grande heist?” Hannah (Necar Zadegan) asks Pride.

“Twenty years ago, two men broke into the River Grande casino, killed three employees walked with $3 million, disappeared in a ledger.”

“No arrests, no leads?”

“Money was never recovered.”

“Was your father involved?” she asks.

Pride questions his bloodied up father, who refers to him as the prodigal son.

“River Grande casino. What do you know?” He asks.

“Only stories. Something to pass the time during my incarceration,” he says.

“You’re lying,” Pride says. “Your lips are moving.”

“Listen, we need to talk alone,” Cassius tells his son, but he refuses to be alone with his father.

“The thing you need to understand about my career. I need to tell stories in order to gain some respect,” he says.

“You sent four men to their deaths. And it wasn’t over nothing,” Pride claps back.

“I was in a bit of a bind,” he says as the clip comes to an end.

The official episode synopsis for the 100th episode reads: “Pride’s father, Cassius Pride (Stacy Keach), is wrapped up in an NCIS case involving a notorious unsolved casino heist from several years ago. Also, Pride meets a family member he never knew existed.”

The landmark episode will feature a special appearance by band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, who will perform “Hey Mama” and “You Worry Me.” Rateliff will also reportedly have a speaking role during the special episode.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

