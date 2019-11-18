‘NCIS: New Orleans’ to Move Time Slots in 2020 for ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

When CBS unveiled its 2020 winter schedule on Nov. 11, there were a few changes that had to be made to make room for some new shows. One of those changes was kicking NCIS: New Orleans out of its familiar Tuesday-at-10 timeslot so the new Dick Wolf series FBI: Most Wanted could air in its place. NCIS: New Orleans will now air on Sundays, taking over the slot vacated by Madam Secretary.

FBI: Most Wanted is the first spin-off from Wolf’s FBI, which only debuted last season. The new series will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. That way, FBI can act as a lead-in to the new show. The mothership NCIS series will remain at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.

NCIS: New Orleans, which has aired on Tuesdays since it debuted in 2014, will air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET beginning Sunday, Feb. 16. It will air right after new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles in the slot formally held by Madam Secretary.

NCIS: New Orleans is now in the middle of its sixth season. The show stars Scott Bakula as Dwayne “King” Cassius Pride, the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent in Charge in New Orleans. Other cast members include Lucas Black, Rob Kerkovich, CCH Pounder, Caryl “Chill” Mitchell, Vanessa Ferlito and Necar Zadegan.

The next new episode of NCIS: NOLA airs on Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. “The Order of the Mongoose” will see Sebastian (Kerkovich) calling the NCIS team to help out with a possible kidnapping case when a dignitary’s son goes missing at a concert venue. The band The Revivalists will perform.

As for FBI: Most Wanted, the series stars Julian McMahon as an agent at the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, overseeing an elite team that tracks down criminals on the Most Wanted list. Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Kellan Lutz co-star in the series.

Another new series, Tommy, debuts on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET after the recently renewed Evil finishes its 13-episode freshman season. The show stars Edie Falco as a former NYPD officer who becomes the first female police chief of Los Angeles. Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor and Vladimir Caamaño also star.

Criminal Minds is returning for its 15th and final season on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode. The two-hour series finale will air on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET, with SEAL Team returning the following week on Feb. 26.

MacGyver is also coming back on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET while Magnum, P.I. goes on a midseason break.

When it comes to reality shows, Survivor Season 40 will debut on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET and Undercover Boss will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Notably, Pauley Perrette’s Broke has yet to be scheduled, as well as the return of Matt LeBlanc’s Man with a Plan.

Photo credit: Sam Lothridge/CBS