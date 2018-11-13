‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Will Feature an Intense Interrogation on Tuesday Night

NCIS: New Orleans will be taking some drastic interrogating methods in Tuesday’s new episode.

The promo for “Sheepdogs” shows the team getting frustrated with a difficult suspect, and special agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zdegan) takes matters into her own hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m done playing nice with you,” Hannah says before she is seen flipping a switch, which ignites a fire sprinkler system.

“Come on!” the woman says as she bangs on the mirror in the room, as water pours down on her.

“You did good work,” Pride (Scott Bakula) tells Hannah, likely for what will be a successful intimidation tactic.

The episode will find the team investigating a deadly car explosion in the French Quarter, leading to a professor and former member of a student protest organization.

A sneak peek for the tense hour shows Pride attempting to talk about what happened with a group of young students, who seem to be anti-police with their remarks.

“I always knew the feds would try to find an excuse to take us down,” one of the students says.

“I’m not trying to take anyone down,” Pride defends himself.

The professor (Rebecca Wisocky) seems to proudly listen as her students, refusing to help Pride settle her students down.

“I spent my career teaching the First Amendment, I love to see it in action,” she adds, before Pride announces that a man died in the explosion.

The professor then intervenes for her student group, assuring Pride that the group is in now way radical enough to purposefully stage an explosion.

“This isn’t about protecting the First Amendment. Two people are dead, including your student,” Pride says. The professor then points him to a former student, Jasmine Hendricks, who used to date one of the victims of the explosion.

The mysterious case of the week will not be the only dramatic development going on in the episode, as Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) will be discovering a secret about Hannah’s personal life. NCIS: New Orleans viewers are still getting to know the newest member of the team, who was first introduced as Pride’s replacement after he was shot, and when it seemed as though he would be leaving the team for a new higher role within NCIS.

Hannah has been settling in to her position within the team, though much is still not known about her past or who she is outside of work.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.