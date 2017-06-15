Former ‘NCIS’ Star Hints At A Potential Comeback

NCIS hasn’t been the same since the departures of Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David, but one of the show’s former stars has recently revealed that a return to the series is entirely possible.

While talking with Digital Spy, Michael Weatherly, who starred as Anthony in 305 episodes of NCIS, stated that he would “never say never” to making a comeback. He said the same of a reunion with Cote de Pablo’s Ziva.

“I absolutely see worlds where DiNozzo and other characters could pop up [again],” he said. “It is something I’m very keen to explore when the time is right.”

Weatherly left the show in 2016, after learning that his character’s longtime love was killed. But, as many fans are quick to point out, there is a chance Niva could still be alive. Her body was never recovered.

When asked about that fan theory, Weatherly backed away quickly.

“I would never say!” He did go on to add, “Whether or not it’s in Bull or in some other iteration of an NCIS, I would say there’s always the chance of [me reuniting with Cote].

“She’s one of my favorite people. For eight years, we got to have a lot of fun. Certainly, in terms of chemistry, I’ve never had anyone like that rattle my brain!”

The actor is currently starring in his own CBS law-series, Bull, and his comment teased that his former on-screen lover could appear in that series sometime in the future. This would be nice, but NCIS fans are still crossing their fingers for a reunion on the original series.

Both NCIS and Bull are returning to CBS this fall, and they’re being joined by a slew of new and exciting programs. Flip through the gallery below to check out all of the freshman series’ coming to CBS.