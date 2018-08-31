'NCIS’ Alums Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Reunite to Develop Police Drama at CBS

Former NCIS actors Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are reuniting for a good cause: helping CBS put together another police drama.

The actors are developing MIA, a series centered on a rookie female homicide detective paired with a more experienced partner in Miami, reports Variety. She has her own personal issues that might challenge her career when she has her final undercover assignment.

There is no word on casting for the show, or if either de Pablo or Weatherly plan to appear in the show.

The series was created by Shepard Boucher, whose credits include Riverdale, Undateable and the TBS cop satire Angie Tribeca.

Weatherly, de Pablo and Tiffany Grant are executive producing. The show is part of an overall deal Weatherly has at CBS Television Studios.

De Pablo starred on NCIS as Ziva David from 2005 to 2013. She developed a playful rapport with Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, who appeared on the show from 2001 until 2016. David was killed during the season 13 finale. DiNozzo left the series to raise his and David's daughter.

Since leaving NCIS, de Pablo has starred in the miniseries The Dovekeepers and the movie The 33. In 2016, she headlined a science fiction pilot called Prototype, which was never picked up.

After he left NCIS, Weatherly landed his own series, Bull, a procedural inspired by Dr. Phil McGraw's early career as a trial consultant. That series returns for its third season in the fall, where fans will find out if Weatherly's Dr. Jason Bull survived a heart attack.

In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron said there will be a time jump for season three.

"Obviously, [Bull is] going to survive, and we're not going to encumber the audience with watching him recover from a heart attack. But we will pick it up about three months hence," Caron explained.

Caron said Bull will experience some repercussions from the health scare.

"I would think when you go through something as momentous as that, it has an enormous impact on your life and on your thinking and all of that. So I'd be curious to see how it changes him, if it changes him at all," Caron said.

The show will also return without Annabelle Attanasio, who had to leave after signing on to direct a movie. Attanasio, the daughter of Bull executive producer Paul Attanasio, played Cable McCrory, the computer expert at Dr. Bull's Trial Analysis Corporation.

Bull returns on Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Richard Foreman/CBS