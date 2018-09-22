‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Will Appear on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season Premiere

NCIS star Mark Harmon will make a brief appearance in the NCIS: New Orleans season five premiere, CBS revealed in a new teaser for next week’s episode.

Season four ended with a tragic cliffhanger where Dwayne “King” Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula) was gunned down during what was originally a celebration after charges against him were dropped. Pride appears to have been shot by a woman when he went out to get a breath of fresh air. Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) told paramedics Pride was shot in the chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first photos from the episode were released last week, and show the action picking up right where we left off. Pride is being helped by the other NCIS: New Orleans team members, while he lays out in a pool of blood.

On Saturday morning, CBS dropped a 20-second teaser for the premiere, showing Pride receiving treatment for the gunshot wound to the chest.

At the very end, we see Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs asking LaSalle through a webcam how Pride is doing. The NCIS universe previously established Gibbs and Pride as close friends.

Harmon previously appeared in the series uncredited in the 2017 episode “Pandora’s Box: Part II” and it will only be his fourth overall appearance in the NCIS spin-off. Oddly enough, he has yet to appear on NCIS: Los Angeles, although he was in the NCIS Season 6 episodes that served as LA‘s backdoor pilot.

While it looks like Bakula’s Pride will survive the wound, Entertainment Weekly reported in August that a new character will be introduced to oversee the team while he recovers. Necar Zadegan (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) will star as Special Agent Hannah Khoury.

“We were looking to bring someone new into the world of New Orleans so that we get to experience the city again through her eyes,” executive producer Christopher Silber told the magazine. “She is someone with a much different skill set from the rest of our team. Hannah has an international flavor. She’s of Persian descent. And while she did grow up in the states, she’s traveled all over the world, working internationally for NCIS. She’s done more intelligence work.”

Zadegan will make her NCIS: New Orleans debut in the Oct. 2 episode.

Former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens will also play a big role in a future episode. He will play Commander Adams, who offers pride some medical and spiritual advice. Owens will appear in episode six.

NCIS: New Orleans season five starts on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS