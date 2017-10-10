‘NCIS’ Debuts First Look at Maria Bello in New Promo

Jethro Gibbs might be back from danger on NCIS, but he’s about to have some serious trouble on the home front this season. Mario Bello is coming to town and she isn’t here to play.

In the first promo for next week’s NCIS episode, titled “Skeleton Crew,” Agent Sloane (Bello) is introduced. You can watch the full preview in the video above.

During the episode, Director Vance welcomes Agent Sloane to the team. Sloane is a forensic psychologist that Vance personally wanted to get involved with his NCIS team in D.C. As she arrives, a storm hits the area and the team needs to investigate the kidnapping of a sailor.

According to NCIS co-showrunner Frank Cardea, Sloane is going to be a real problem when she arrives. Cardea told TVLine that the agent was “a gun-carrying, badge-carrying agent” for about 10 years and that her reveal to Gibbs is a bit of a surprise.

“It’s a real shocker of a reveal,” the EP said. “She pulls a little stunt on him before they meet.”

Sloane’s NCIS debut will take place one week from tonight, on October 17 at 8 p.m.

