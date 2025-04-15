Judas Priest Rocker Dead at 73: Band Confirms Passing of Les Binks

Les Binks, once the drummer for legendary rock band Judas Priest, has died. He was 73.

The British metal group posted a statement Monday on their Instagram regarding their former bandmate’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans,” the statement says.

“The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision,” it continues “Thank you Les – your acclaim will live on…..”

Binks was part of Judas Priest for two years. His work can be heard on the heavy metal band’s 1978 albums Stained Class and Killing Machine, and their 1979 live album Unleashed in the East.

Of the ten drummers that the band employed over time, he was the only drummer to play on more than one of the group’s albums, other than Dave Holland.

The drummer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 as a member of Judas Priest. It was one of his final public appearances before his death.

Binks is survived by his three siblings.