TV Shows

‘NCIS: LA’ Teases ‘JAG’ Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting for With New Clip

JAG fans have been waiting a long time to see the NCIS: Los Angeles reunion — and a teaser for […]

By

JAG fans have been waiting a long time to see the NCIS: Los Angeles reunion — and a teaser for the show’s 11th season is finally here. In a trailer that debuted Thursday, beloved JAG characters Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie (Catherine Bell) and Navy Capt. Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. (David James Elliott) returned.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The season 11 opener, titled “Let Fate Decide,” sees Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) work with Harm, who is not an XO, to apprehend spies aboard the USS Allegiance, while Hetty (Linda Hunt) partners with Mac to neutralize a missile attack in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are trapped in a mobile CIA unit in Iraq under attack by ISIS.

The 30-second promo is chock-full of explosions, missile attacks and rescue missions one might come to expect from NCIS: LA, but it also sees a few shares moments between Harm and Mac.

“Mac, what’s the plan?” Harm asks, before the former colleagues and ex-lovers embrace by a silver SUV.

“We’re way past letting fate decide,” Mac replies with a smile, which Harm promptly returns.

In the season 10 finale, Mac revealed she hadn’t seen Harm in nine years, passing up a position at JAG in London to spend time with Mac in San Diego. But soon after, their relationship dissolved, with Mac taking a job as the Marine liaison in the State Department and Harm serving aboard the USS Allegiance.

In fact, the two had their first conversation in years during a video conference call with the NCIS: LA team. “You look great,” he acknowledged, before Mac responded, “You haven’t changed. Life at sea suits you.”

Viewers certainly are hoping that Season 11 brings even more to Harm and Mac’s love story.

Elliott told Entertainment Tonight that reprising his iconic role of Harm in NCIS: LA‘s penultimate episode of season 10 was “surreal.”

“It had been 14 years, but it was like a comfortable old shoe. Within the first scene, I was back, you know?” the 58-year-old said. “It was as though I had never left… It was a little pinch-me moment. It was thrilling.”

NCIS: LA returns Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Erik Voake/CBS

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

  • Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Announce New ‘NCIS’ Project Ahead of Spinoff
    LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 10: "Ignition"- When a Navy pilot is found dead under strange circumstances, the team (Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly) finds themselves battling a no-nonsense attorney with a hidden agenda, on &Ograve;NCIS, Tuesday Jan.5 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
    Streaming

    Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Announce New ‘NCIS’ Project Ahead of Spinoff

  • ‘NCIS’ Star Rocky Carroll Reacts to Season 22 Renewal as Franchise Hits Massive Milestone: ‘It’s a Little Surreal’ (Exclusive)
    "Algún Día" – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Thursday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS’ Star Rocky Carroll Reacts to Season 22 Renewal as Franchise Hits Massive Milestone: ‘It’s a Little Surreal’ (Exclusive)

  • Cote de Pablo Reacts to Massive ‘NCIS’ Milestone
    "Defiance" — A botched assassination attempt in Belgravia forces NCIS to protect the Defense Minister's daughter, who is studying in the U.S. and smitten with McGee. Meanwhile, Gibbs investigates the death of the U.S. Marine who was killed in the bombing, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Cote de Pablo Photo: Ron P. Jaffe/ CBS &copy;2011 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Cote de Pablo Reacts to Massive ‘NCIS’ Milestone

  • ‘NCIS’: Michael Weatherly Teases Details of Ziva and Tony’s Spinoff
    LOS ANGELES – MARCH 28: "Berlin" — While the NCIS team investigates the murder of a Mossad officer in Virginia, Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) depart for Berlin as they track her father's killer, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
    Streaming

    ‘NCIS’: Michael Weatherly Teases Details of Ziva and Tony’s Spinoff