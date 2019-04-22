‘NCIS: LA’ and ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Both Renewed by CBS

Both NCIS spinoffs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, were renewed for new seasons on CBS, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

NCIS: Los Angeles will return for its 11th season, while NCIS: New Orleans will be back for its sixth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement Monday. “They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We’re excited to have Chris [O’Donnell’, LL [Cool J], Scott [Bakula] and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

The renewals come after NCIS star Mark Harmon signed a new deal to return for a 17th season of the flagship series.

NCIS: Los Angeles, which stars LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah, has remained a fan favorite, even in its current 10th season, which is being used as a vehicle for a JAG reunion. The JAG following is so strong, in fact, that speculation continues to grow that NCIS: LA could give birth to a new incarnation of JAG.

Led by Scott Bakula, NCIS: New Orleans has begun to shrink in ratings, as they have fallen more than 10 percent. Behind-the-scenes issues may be at the root of the issue, as former showrunner Brad Kern and executive producer Adam Targum were fired.

All three NCIS dramas join the 2019-2020 broadcast slate at CBS, which includes previously renewed shows like Young Sheldon, Mom, Blue Bloods, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood, Magnum P.I., and the final season of Criminal Minds.

CBS series with their fates still in the air for new seasons are Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Instinct, Life in Pieces, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, Man With a Plan, SEAL Team, SWAT, The Code, Fam, Happy Together, Murphy Brown and The Red Line.