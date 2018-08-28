‘JAG’: Multiple Parties Interested in Reunion on ‘NCIS’ Shows

It has been more than a decade since JAG ended, but fans have long held out hope for a reunion on NCIS, the long-running CBS drama that span off from the series. While some characters have come and gone in the NCIS universe, we still have not seen Catherine Bell or David James Elliott come back

That could change, if NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill gets his way.

“Last year there was a point where Catherine and David were both available, and I was trying to make that work,” Gemmill told TVLine last week. “I forget what episode it was, but I had a little opening, so I had casting check and she was available, and David was available…” but it never came together.

“That still is a goal of mine, to get as many of the original JAG players back in an episode,” Gemmill continued. “I have such fun when [John M. Jackson is] here, it’d be great to put them all together again. I think the fans would really dig that.”

Bell now stars on Hallmark’s Good Witch, but she is interested in playing Major Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie again.

“We’ve talked about it forever,” Bell told TVLine. “I would love to put on my old uniform and show up on NCIS. That would be really fun.”

Bell said there has often been scheduling challenges to the idea, but she is sure NCIS will be on long enough that an opportunity has to come up eventually.

“Maybe one of these days… They’re still going, aren’t they!” she said.

Elliott, who played Lieutenant Harmon “Harm” Rabb, Jr., is also busy these days. He recently appeared in an episode of Mom and now stars on YouTube’s Impulse series.

Even though Bell and Elliott have not appeared on the NCIS shows, other actors have popped up in the NCIS universe. John M. Jackson played Rear Admiral “A.J.” Chegwidden on NCIS: Los Angeles earlier this year and in a 2013 episode of NCIS. Patrick Labyorteaux reprised his role as Captain Bud Roberts on NCIS three times.



JAG originally ran from 1995 to 2005. During season eight, the show included the two-part backdoor pilot for NCIS, which has been on the air ever since. NCIS then gave birth to two more spin-offs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. All three are still airing on CBS and will be back in the fall.

NCIS‘ 16th season and NCIS: New Orleans‘ fifth season debut on Tuesday, Sept. 25. NCIS: LA starts its 10th season on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Photo credit: Gale M. Adler/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images