‘NCIS’ Hostage Situation Had Fans on the Edge of Their Seats

A tense hostage situation on tonight’s installment of NCIS. What started as a friendly dinner between Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) soon turned deadly, thanks to some jewel thieves and their botched jewel heist. Suffice to say, it was a tense hour of television for fans.

Warning: Spoilers for the latest NCIS episode, “Blarney,” to follow.

Things started innocuously enough, with Kasie and Jimmy having a nice meal, before some unseemingly characters in the next booth started harassing their waitress. Kasie stepped in, which led to a tense confrontation between the medical examiners and the guys dressed as extras in a Sons of Anarchy episode. After they left, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. At least until they stormed back in after wrecking their car following their theft of a diamond retailer next door.

Before long, the situation went from bad to worse, with injured hostages, dead criminals, and a reckless leader who steadily loses control of the situation. There’s also the fact that each of them had swallowed condoms filled with the stolen diamonds, which led to more than one stomach-churning sequence.

As the events unfolded, fans of the CBS procedural took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Next time you pulled a gun, do the Pulp Fiction scene like this #NCIS pic.twitter.com/N0wrE8IqXx — Matthew David Oliver (@Matthew_26) April 1, 2020

I like don’t even have words, I’m just sitting here like staring at the TV #NCIS — Sherry 🙂 (@smackalalala) April 1, 2020

On March 15, NCIS veteran Sean Murray confirmed that the series had shut down production out of concerns over coronavirus, which would cut Season 17 down from its usual 24 episodes to 20.

Palmer is a genius. He would knew Gibbs would be here. Also, Kasie! #NCIS — Lindsie Rodgers (Lindsie Starr) (@MsLindsieStarr) April 1, 2020

“As many of you have already heard, [NCIS] production has been put on hold for the time being,” Murray tweeted at the time. “We will wrap our current season with 20 [episodes] complete and plan to pick up where we left off when we begin season 18. Stay safe… we’ll see you soon.”

Great ending to the show and yes that was a quit good performance. #NCIS — Susan Hempstead (@hempstead_susan) April 1, 2020

That was one of the best episodes of #NCIS ever! Tense and well done! — Yeah, I’m Crazy Feminist Flo 😜✌ (@GretschGirl5120) April 1, 2020

As Murray indicated, the show plans to resume some of the trimmed storylines in Season 18, assume the show gets a renewal.

Kasie and Jimmy did real good there! #NCIS — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) April 1, 2020

Last week’s episode was less tense, but equally emotional, as Sloane (Maria Bello) was reunited with her biological daughter.

#NCIS Loved Jimmy & Kasie tag-teaming to screw with the crooks minds! Sleight of hand w/eye drops & cuttin the condom too.👏👍😃♥️ @BrianDietzen @DionaReasonover — Kayla (@Kayla101388) April 1, 2020

Earlier in March, NCIS alum Pauley Perrette had tweeted about how she was taking to life under quarantine. “As a notorious germaphobe and recluse, for the first time in my life, I make sense to people! I’m finally cool,” Perrette tweeted. “Y’all be safe.”

This episode just shows how well the #NCIS Team knows each other and have each other’s backs. @BrianDietzen @DionaReasonover #MarkHarmon Well done @mostx1 — Serena Nelson (@serenagarde) April 1, 2020

Tonight’s episode of @NCIS_CBS was incredible! So much action and lots of tense moments. Jimmy and Kasie work great together. They are definitely stronger than they’re given credit for. Don’t mess with them. @BrianDietzen @DionaReasonover #NCIS — Laura Navins (@laura_navins) April 1, 2020

The NCIS Season 17 finale, “The Arizona,” will air April 14 on CBS. All episodes are available to stream on CBS All-Access.