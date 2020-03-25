'NCIS' Fans In Tears Over Sloane's Emotional Reunion With Her Biological Daughter

NCIS fans were left emotional after the show's March 24 episode. (Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault to follow.) In the latest outing of the CBS series, Sloane (Maria Bello) was reunited with her adult daughter Faith whom she gave up for adoption when she was born. In the episode, viewers soon learned that Faith was the product of rape, as Sloane had been sexually assaulted nearly 30 years prior by someone she thought was a friend. While Sloane struggled to tell her daughter this, Faith did ultimately figure out this information by the end of the episode, leading to a tear-filled moment between the mother-daughter pair. Considering just how emotional the storyline was, fans, understandably, had many feelings about the latest NCIS episode.

Bello's Sloane has been a part of the NCIS family since 2017. Of course, fans learned yet another, emotional, component to her backstory in the latest episode. Back in October 2019, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bello explained that she's been enjoying getting to learn the many different facets of her character. According to the actor, she's been learning even more about her character as she progresses in her NCIS journey and she even noted that she was surprised to learn that her character had a daughter.

"Yes. I’m enjoying the process of discovering, like life. And I’m surprised every day when I come to work, what’s happening with Jack Sloane, what the movement is, in her psychology or the more things you learn about her," Bello told ET (as obtained via Cheat Sheet). "I didn’t know about my past and having a daughter until it came up, until I read it in the script, and it’s exciting. They kind of put in these little seeds and then see what blossoms and roll that into next season and see what comes out of that." Fans, in turn, have been closely following Sloane's journey ever since she joined the NCIS team, and they were especially vocal about the latest developments featuring her character.