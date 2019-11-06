‘NCIS’ Hints Major Character Has New Love Interest, and Fans Want Answers

Is NCIS really giving Nick Torres a new love interest? The CBS crime procedural dropped a bomb on fans wishing for Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Bishop during Tuesday’s latest episode, when the NCIS agent revealed he opened up about his plans after the hour’s case had been solved.

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 17, Episode 6: “Institutionalized”

This week’s episode centered around the murder of a petty officer, with the clues pointing at Kasie’s (Diona Reasonover) longtime best friend Dante Brown (Devale Ellis). The hour saw as Kasie made some questionable choices as she advocated for her friend’s innocence despite the clues pointing in his direction.

After the team sent Dante back to prison, a break on the case revealed another one of the officer’s had framed him for the victim’s murder. After solving the case, Torres caught up with Bishop (Emily Wickersham) on his way out and seemed to hint he was seeing someone.

“Wanna get some sushi?” Bishop asks Torres, after revealing the outcome of her high school feud subplot for the episode.

“I’d love to but I already got plans,” Torres responds. Bishop jokes and asks if he has a hot date, and Torres cryptically says “something like that.”

“Really? I was kidding. I didn’t know you were seeing someone,” Bishop adds.

Torres reveals it’s been a few weeks, which Bishop jokes is like “six months in Torres years.”

“You would like her, Bishop,” he says, as Ellie’s face seems to point at her disappointment. “She’s older, mature. Think it may be good for me.”

“Wow… How much older?” Bishop adds as the pair get on the elevator.

Torres has a faint smile on his face and says, “Does it matter?” Bishop says no and it seems Torres seems satisfied to see a hint of jealousy from his co-worker as the elevator doors close.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to complain about the bread crumbs surrounding Torres and Bishop’s flirty interactions, as well as wondering if Torres really is dating someone or just messing with her.

YOU MEAN TO TELL ME TORRES IS SEEING SOMEONE THAT ISNT BISHOP??? ALL YALL CANCELLED #NCIS pic.twitter.com/fgehuq69Ro — Kenny 🌟 (@Kennysuccs) November 6, 2019

“What – they aren’t going to tell us who (or what) Torres was going to see?” One fan wrote on Twitter.

“UM… excuse me #NCIS … How y’all gonna drop those crumbs and not tell us who Torres is talking about? I have a suspicion it’s NOT a romantic interest,” another user wrote.

“Wonder if Torres is actually going to therapy,” a third user commented.

The series has been dropping hints at a possible Bishop, Torres romance for some time now. Fans will have to wait for answers about Torres’ possible love interest hopefully sooner rather than later.

What do you think of that Torres twist? NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.