Vanessa Lachey Blends 'Doing Good and Feeling Good' for Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey teamed up with Dairy Queen for a cause that mixes "doing good and feeling good" with her love of helping children. On July 28, Dairy Queen will celebrate DQ Miracle Treat Day, during which participating locations will donate $1 or more to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for every Blizzard treat customers buy. Lachey "absolutely loves" how Dairy Queen fans can support families and children just by picking up their favorite ice cream treat, the NCIS: Hawai'i star told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview.

Lachey helped celebrate Miracle Treat Day 2022 with a visit to the Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women & Children with 2022 Children's Miracle Network National Champion Haumea Friel. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children's hospitals in the U.S. and Canada to ensure children get the best medical care they need. It's a cause that's close to Lachey's heart.

(Photo: Michael Simon)

"I've always loved Dairy Queen and I've always had a connection with them and my husband as well is obsessed. Having three children and being two of those are boys, very active boys, and one of them being a middle girl, I'm very familiar with the hospitals," she explained. When she heard about the idea of partnering with Dairy Queen to raise awareness of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Lachey thought it was a perfect opportunity to mix "doing good and feeling good and mix the philanthropic side with children."

"You are helping those children and giving hope and health to families that are local to you. And I absolutely love that," Lachey explained. "I will support anything that has to do with children, especially children and families in need. And this was one that made absolute sense to me."

Lachey also found the partnership between Dairy Queen and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals a timely idea because people can get one delicious thing for themselves while helping a good cause. "It makes so much sense because especially nowadays, it's hard to ask people to just give," Lachey explained. "We're all coming out of whatever this was, the last couple of years, and we're all trying to get our footing. And so this is a great way for Dairy Queen to say, 'Listen, if you get something for yourself, you're also giving back to those in need.'"

Lachey stars as Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, and when asked what Jane's favorite DQ ice cream is, she said it has to be the same as her real-life favorite, the Reese's Blizzard. She loved the Oreo Blizzard first, but she had to change that when her husband Nick Lachey said he liked it too. "He's an Oreo guy and the kids will take anything. They don't discriminate," Lachey said.

NCIS: Hawai'i will be back for its second season on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the mothership NCIS on the same night. The Lacheys filmed another season of Love Is Blind, which will debut on Netflix soon. They also host The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which was renewed for a second season.