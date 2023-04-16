'NCIS: Hawai'i' Not Airing New Episodes for the Rest of April

NCIS: Hawai'i's second season is almost done, but unfortunately, don't expect any more episodes for the month of April. The NCIS spin-off is officially on break until May 1 but will be airing the remaining four episodes consecutively. Season 2, Episode 19, "Cabin Fever," will see Ernie getting sent into a highly sensitive Mars simulation after an astronaut mysteriously disappears, and he must investigate the case alone.

It's disappointing that NCIS: Hawai'i is on break for three weeks, as is the original NCIS, but since this will be the last break of the season, it will be worth it. Now that the season is almost done, the episodes are going to be getting more intense than ever. This upcoming episode sounds pretty intriguing, and seeing how Ernie investigates by himself will be something to look forward to, as it's not every day you see the cyber specialist doing something that big.

It was recently announced that NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 is happening, so these final episodes will very likely set up what could happen in the upcoming season, however big or small it is. Whether or not it ends on a cliffhanger is a different story, unfortunately, as it really could go either way. Since it is an NCIS series, there's a high possibility that there will be a cliffhanger, but hopefully, it's not too bad because waiting until fall is a pretty horrible thing.

The sophomore season of NCIS: Hawai'i has been an exciting one. Not only did it include a crossover with NCIS, but it included a crossover with both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i in a three-way, three-episode crossover, a first for the franchise. With LA bowing out after this current season, only NCIS and Hawai'i will be around for now, so who knows what the teams will be getting into next season.

There may not be any more episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i for the remainder of April, but rest assured, May is going to be as filled as ever with episodes. It's going to be exciting to watch and see how this season comes to an end, and the three-week wait may be long, but May 1 will be here before we know it. At least there's enough time to catch up on both seasons now on Paramount+, so that should keep fans occupied until the series is back.