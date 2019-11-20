‘NCIS’: Gibbs and Sloane Have a Heart-to-Heart in New Preview

The latest teaser for this week’s NCIS finds Gibbs and Sloan in a serious heart-to-heart. While working on one mystery about a Navy musician, Sloan is faced with another, even more perplexing one in her personal life. She turns to Gibbs for help sorting it out.

Tuesday night’s episode of NCIS features the murder a musician in the Navy’s elite band, which plays at diplomatic events all over the world. This is the backdrop for some drama in the characters’ lives, however, particularly Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello).

In the new scene released on Monday with the subtitle “musical chairs,” Sloane takes a moment to check in with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in a shadowy room. The two exchange a little small talk, with Gibbs dodging a question about his own personal life before moving on to what is bothering Sloane.

“I found out who wants to get coffee: my daughter, Faith,” she says.

Sloane’s familial background has been revealed over time, and fans know that she has a daughter, who appeared once last season. Just be sure we understood, Gibbs was there to prompt some exposition out of Sloane.

“Is that a bad thing?” he asked.

“No! It’s a great thing. But it’s also terrifying,” Sloane confessed. “She made it very clear to me when I gave her up for adoption that I was dead to her. She even changed her phone number so I couldn’t call her.”

As an investigator, Gibbs is immediately suspicious of this call, asking: “And now she wants to get coffee?” Sloane seems agree, replying: “It can’t be that simple, can it?” However, in the end, Gibbs’ advice is to go to the coffee meet-up and see how it goes.

“Hey, there’s only one way to find out, right?” he says.

Faith appeared in NCIS near the end of Season 16, back in April. In the story, she was a witness to a mass shooting at a naval hospital, and became a key witness in the case. She was played by Kate Hamilton, known for movies like The Affair and Bad for the Boats.

If Faith features heavily in this week’s episode, it could get fans more invested in Sloane as well. She became a series regular back in Season 15, and has quickly come to the forefront in the cast. She is an interesting character due to her history as a prisoner of war. Her relationship with Gibbs is especially close, and fans have some opinions about which direction it should go in.



NCIS airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.