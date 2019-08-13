‘NCIS’ Fans Weigh in on Major Character Departure and Replacement Theory Making the Rounds

NCIS fans are weigh in on a possible major character departure, after a shocking replacement theory began making the rounds. According to a fan theory shared on Reddit, one possible new direction for the show would be to have Cote de Pablo‘s former agent Ziva David replace Mark Harmon‘s Agent Gibbs. “Gibbs is old now, I stand by that the only way this show can continue is if Ziva takes his place as team lead, oh how wonderful that would be,” the user wrote in their theory. “They could just write that for her child’s protection Tony is taking care of her in hiding, I wouldn’t be mad at all, anything to have her back.”

Pablo appeared regularly on the show from 2005 to 2013, with her character presumed dead after that season. Much to fans’ surprise, she made an unexpected return in the Season 16 finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, those fans are commenting on the idea of Gibbs exiting and Ziva taking his place, and the opinions are all over the place. Some love the idea, but others most definitely do not.

@NCIS_CBS Heard what I hope is a stupid rumor; that “Ziva” will be replacing “Gibbs”. The only way I will continue to watch #NCIS is if Gibbs is promoted to Director. I’ve stuck with you through “Kate’s” murder, “Tony” leaving, “Abby’s” leaving & “Ducky’s” reduced role. Enough. — Harlene (@KelsoBelle) August 11, 2019

One fan argued that “[Timothy] McGee (played by Sean Murray) is the Senior Agent,” to which originator of the fan theory replied, “And I really like him, but his character is not enough to replace Gibbs as team lead. In regards to NCIS continuing in ratings, I think Ziva is the only beloved team member by fans who could carry this show.”

“She’s the junior NCIS agent, had divided loyalties, has been missing for years & was officially considered dead,” the other user hit back. “There is no explanation for how she could roll back in & take over the major crimes unit of NCIS.”

I still can not believe, Ziva David of NCIS is taking the lead role from Gibbs this coming season… — Emily Ann Kingsleigh (@EmilyKingsleigh) August 11, 2019

“I love the whole cast but the main reason I watch it is because of Gibbs. If this is true I most likely won’t watch it,” another fan wrote in a Facebook comment.

Ultimately, this is just a fan theory at the moment, as one person explained,” It’s just an unfounded rumor, no truth to it at all!”