'NCIS' Fans Are Not 'OK' After Dramatic Season 18 Finale

NCIS ended its 18th season this week, and fans are still in an uproar over the dramatic developments of the explosive finale. Longtime cast member Emily Wickersham shockingly ended her run as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, exiting the series after seven seasons. Additionally, Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs barely evades (or fakes?) his death after his meticulously made boat, Rule 91, is blown to bits in an explosion. Although Harmon has been confirmed for season 19, fans are left uncertain over how involved he'll really be. Between the dashed hopes for a romance between Bishop and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Gibbs' precarious situation, it's safe to say that NCIS fans are rather distraught. CBS is well aware of this fact, and the social media team behind the NCIS Twitter account decided to pour salt in the wound with one little tweet: "You ok?" You ok? #NCIS — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 26, 2021

Aside from Gibbs narrowly evading death, fans had one major question about the Rule 91: how in the world did he get that boat out of his basement? "It's not the 1st time he's been blown up. Won't be the last. How did he get the boat out of the basement?" asked one fan. "I asked the same question. How did he get the boat out of the basement? Incredible season finale, but still so many questions. Is Gibbs going undercover with Ellie? Did he blow the boat up himself? Can't wait for next season," another replied.

Some fans were downright angry about the way that the finale shook out. "*lives through an absolutely brutal year in a pandemic, looking for positive vibes* *favorite show absolutely butchers their finale & writes off an amazing character with reverse development for more manpain* yeah, I'm ok. sure. if it helps you sleep at night," tweeted one irate viewer.

"That just about gave me a freaking heart attack. You can't be doing stuff like that! And Bishop, she can't be leaving. I love her on the show! And that beautiful new boat, just gone! Really!" another fan replied.