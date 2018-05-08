‘NCIS’ Fans Lose It After Pauley Perrette Warns Them of ‘Goodbye Abby’ Final Episode

NCIS star Pauley Perrette will go onscreen as Abby Sciuto one final time on Tuesday night, and her latest tweet already has fans preparing for the worst.

Last week’s episode of the popular crime drama left fans teetering on the edge of an emotional breakdown, ending with Abby and Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) being mugged at gunpoint and Abby seemingly being shot.

Perrette’s latest tweet has fans reaching for the tissues.

I’m so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby

“I’m so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby,” Perrette wrote on Twitter early Monday morning. “It’s sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch. I Want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please.”

The tweet is unnerving many fans, who are hoping that Abby Sciuto’s story gets a happy ending, though fearing after Perrette’s tweet that that will not be the case.

“You’re kinda scaring me with the wording in this tweet,” one Twitter user commented, adding, “but also since NCIS thankfully isn’t Grey’s Anatomy, I’m like 99 percent sure they won’t kill you.”

Another fan is attempting to bypass the sad departure altogether, assuming that if they do not watch it, then it never truly happened.

“I have my new box of tissues ready I’m sure there will be lots of ugly crying. Going to miss Abby so very much,” another wrote.

Perrette, who has appeared on more than 350 episodes of NCIS, announced in November that she would be exiting the CBS crime drama after the current season, having been a series regular and fan favorite since the very first episode in 2003.

In her exit announcement, she wrote that she made the decision in 2016 and denied rumors that she was starting a skincare line and that she was leaving due to problems with the show’s creative team. She later touched on the fact that she wants a bit of privacy.

“It’s being a commodity,” Perrette said. “I think I’ve earned some time to myself (to) stay home, go to church.”

Abby Sciuto, an eccentric goth genius who helps the Naval Criminal Investigative Service crack cases involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, has been on the show since it began, when it started as a back-door pilot on fellow CBS military procedural JAG.

She has also made appearances on NCIS spinoffs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Perette’s final appearance on NCIS is Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.