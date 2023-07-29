'NCIS': CBS Re-Airing 'Terrifying Home Invasion' Episode Tonight

NCIS may be on hiatus for the unforeseeable future, but that isn't stopping CBS from re-airing episodes of the long-running procedural, and tonight, a home invasion is on the menu. At 8 p.m. ET tonight, July 29, the network will be re-airing Season 20, Episode 5, "Guardian." The episode sees Director Vance the victim of a home invasion, so Parker steps up to the plate to protect him as the team subtly investigates Jessica and Jimmy's blossoming romance.

The episode, which aired back in October, saw an armed group of men breaking into Vance's house, but luckily, the NCIS Director was able to fight them off and even killed one of them while the other two escaped. Parker and the team immediately jump on the case, with Parker volunteering to be Vance's protection detail and even follow him to a work trip in Berlin, even though Parker didn't necessarily think it was a good idea.

With Parker and Vance in Berlin, McGee had to step up as acting NCIS Director, and oddly enough, he was actually pretty good at it. He definitely isn't the probie he once was so long ago. If only Parker and Vance were having that much fun, as Parker constantly followed Vance wherever he went, but they soon discover that a girl that Vance knew and had a date with was shot three times. It's later revealed that the two of them had been targeted, and it was connected to a Chechen terrorist they previously took down.

All's well that ends well, though, as Parker and Vance are able to fight off several people and arrest them all, and they make it back to D.C. safely, with Director McGee stepping down. It's definitely an intriguing episode that shows off more of Vance and Parker's relationship, which is something that isn't shown too often, especially since Parker is still somewhat new. Meanwhile, seeing McGee taking over might even foreshadow a possible promotion in the future, even if he'd rather be out on the field. You never know what could happen later down the line, that is assuming that NCIS keeps going another 20 seasons.

It's' all happening tonight with the rerun of "Guardian" beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS! You can also watch it now on Paramount+, along with all 20 seasons of NCIS, which will surely keep fans busy until Season 21 premieres.