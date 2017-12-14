‘NCIS’ Enlists ‘90210’s Gabrielle Carteris for January Episode

Gabrielle Carteris is saying goodbye to Beverly High and hello to the world of NCIS.

TVLine has learned that Gabrielle Carteris will make a special appearance on an upcoming episode of the CBS police procedural NCIS. It is alleged that the former 90210 star will portray Julie Hart in an upcoming episode titled, “Family Ties.”

Hart, described as having a huge heart and being faithfully loyal to her daughter, is the mother of a high school student who witnesses a crime the team is investigating. Hart’s loyalty to her daughter adds a twist in the episode.

In August, Carteris was re-elected by SAG-AFTRA to serve her first full two-year term as president. Before that, she had been the union’s executive vice president. Cateris has also spent her time since exiting 90210 taking on other roles, including parts on Criminal Minds, Longmire, and Code Black.

Season 15 of NCIS is set to return to CBS on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.