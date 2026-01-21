NBC’s ‘Stumble’ to Air Special Episode After Winter Olympics Coverage

NBC is putting in some extra effort for its new cheerleading comedy.

Deadline reports that Stumble will be getting a special telecast following coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

New episodes of the Jenn Lyon-led mockumentary sitcom typically air on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET on the network. However, on Friday, Feb. 20, it will air at 10:30 p.m. ET immediately following that evening’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, which kick off on Feb. 6. NBC has been trying to add more momentum to the show after its November premiere, with encores airing on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET starting this month, effectively replacing The Paper, which ended its linear run earlier than planned.

Pictured: (l-r) Georgie Murphy as Sally, Arianna Davis as Madonna, Taylor Dunbar as Peaches, Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter, Jarrett Austin Brown as Dimarcus — (Photo by: Danielle Mathias/NBC)

Created by sibling duo Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof, Stumble is set in the fictional cities of Wichita Flats, Texas and Headltston, Oklahoma. The competitive cheerleading coach, tied for the winningest cheer champion, Courteney Potter (Lyon), is fired from her position after drinking with her squad. She finds a new job as the typing instructor and head coach of the squad at Headltston State Junior College and pulls together a team in the hopes of winning the championship.

Along with Lyon, the series also stars SNL alum Taran Killam, Anissa Borrego, Jarrett Austin Brown, Arianna Davis, Georgie Murphy, and Ryan Pinkston. Cheer star and former Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Astrof, Liz Astrof, Dana Honor, and Jeffrey Bliz, with Annette Davis and Steve Ast producing.

Pictured: (center) Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

It is not uncommon for networks to boost shows following sports coverage, most notably, the post-Super Bowl slot is always a coveted one. Most recently, the new Fear Factor reboot on Fox premiered a few days early following an NFL wildcard game. It’s also not uncommon for shows to premiere following the Olympics, so it just made sense for NBC to pair the coverage with a show like Stumble. Whether it will see that boost is hard to predict, but it can be assumed that there will at least be a slight increase.

Those who won’t be able to watch the special telecast of Stumble on Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET following Olympics coverage will be able to stream it on Peacock the following day, as with every episode of the series. New episodes air on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET following Happy’s Place.