NBC Would Have to Pay Megyn Kelly Entire $69 Million Contract Despite ‘Today’ Exit

Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at Today, but NBC will still have to pay her the entire $69 million contract, according to reports.

Sources confirmed to the Daily Mail that Kelly is done at the network days after she made controversial comments on her show regarding blackface.

“Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back,” an NBC executive told the publication. “We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word — she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again.”

“Here’s the worst part — her deal is a non-break deal — so she walks away with all that money,” the source added. “It’s disgusting and heads should roll here because of it.”

Kelly’s ousting comes after the host made comments on the Tuesday episode of her show, wondering why it was considered racist to don blackface on Halloween.

“Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she asked her panel. “Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

After receiving immense backlash, Kelly issued an apology.

“I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a video apology.

It was announced on Thursday that Kelly will not be live on her show for the rest of the week. She has reportedly been dropped by her agent, Creative Arts Agency, and her co-workers, including Al Roker, voiced their displeasure with her comments on-air this week.

“Look, the fact is, while she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country,” Roker said on Today on Wednesday. “Because this is a history going back to the 1830s minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race — it wasn’t right.”

The host was brought to NBC in 2017 and landed her slot hosting her show Megyn Kelly Today in September 2017.

Photo Credit: Getty / Angela Weiss