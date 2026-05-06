‘Chicago Fire’: Rob Morgan Talks Chief Hopkins’ By-the-Book Attitude and Shaking Things up at 51 (Exclusive)

Chicago Fire star Rob Morgan spoke to PopCulture.com all about the newest member of Firehouse 51.

The actor joined the NBC drama as Battalion Chief Andre Hopkins in April, after Dermot Mulroney’s Chief Dom Pascal was fired.

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Unlike his predecessors, Hopkins has not been good to the firehouse, at least not yet. He’s been shaking things up, moving people around, and going after Severide (Taylor Kinney), whose father, Benny, suspended Hopkins two decades ago. 51 has gone through some shake-ups in the past, but Hopkins is determined to bring some fire to the firehouse. And Morgan weighed in on it. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Pictured: (l-r) Rob Morgan as Hopkins, Taylor Kinney as Severide — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

PopCulture: You have only been on Chicago Fire for a few episodes now, but already, Chief Hopkins has been stirring up some trouble. What have you enjoyed most about playing him?

Rob Morgan: The stirring up the trouble, bringing fire to the firehouse has been so much fun. I knew it was gonna be an uphill battle the moment I read the first material they sent me, and it showed that I was gonna be going head-to-head with America’s Next Top Model, a fan-favorite of the show, Taylor Kinney, who’s an excellent, great guy. And I picked up on it immediately. They just want somebody to come in and shake it up, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.

PC: One of the biggest aspects of Hopkins is that he has a connection to Benny, who suspended him 20 years ago. This, in turn, has made things pretty tense between Hopkins and Severide. What’s been your favorite part about playing off that dynamic with Taylor?

Morgan: The favorite part is being a guy who’s by the book, who has experience in the firehouse at the same time, to come over there and clean it up. Get rid of nepotism, get rid of degrees, and playing favorites. I think that’s something that is attractive to everybody, pretty much, because that’s in every industry out there.

Everybody’s like, “Man, we’d love to have somebody come in here and make the playing field balanced. Get rid of all the favoritism and all that nepotism and things of that nature.” So, I think Chief Hopkins is a voice for many people out there that have those kinds of issues even in their everyday lives and want to see it even more on an even playing field.

Pictured: Rob Morgan as Hopkins, — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

PC: How has it been being part of Chicago Fire, especially since you don’t play a very good guy?

Morgan: I think it’s just fun to be that antagonist sometimes that stirs it up and makes memorable moments for a show that’s been running for 14 seasons. So I’m actually glad I am coming in on the tail end of the 14th season and causing this kinda stirrup, bringing this fire to the firehouse. It’s fun. And then the people that I get to play with, from the cast down to the photographer, the DPs, the grips, the ADs, and directors. I mean, everybody there is like family already.

And it showed the moment I showed up from day one that they have a well-oiled machine, 14 seasons, and they all love and respect each other. And then the way they embrace me with open arms, it was just a beautiful, fun experience, I would say.

PC: We’ve been talking about this a little bit already. But in your own opinion, what do you think about Hopkins coming in and changing everything up at the firehouse?

Morgan: I mean, I think it makes good TV. Makes for the audience to not get too comfortable, makes the audience get a little ruffled because I’ve been seeing products of that with my DMs and comments on my social media that I’m pretty much pissing everybody off. And it just means I’m doing my job. So, I think that’s just good writing. Hats off to the writers.

Pictured: Rob Morgan as Hopkins — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

PC: Going off of that, you’re obviously aware that a lot of people don’t really like Hopkins, but how does it feel playing this kind of character and knowing that he’s riling up so many fans?

Morgan: I mean, it just shows all that money and hours I put into acting classes is paying off. I’m finally getting to use it doing my job. I stepped into these characters without the bias of my personal feelings and things of that nature, and just really tried to honor the voice and the writers of what they’re putting on the page. And then whatever creativity I get to put in, along with the director’s direction, is fun for me.

I think I’d rather play a character like this in its 14th season than a character that you won’t remember as much. I think this character will be memorable for shaking it up so big in the comfort of what Firehouse 51 has already brought to everyone’s living. I like that I’m good to play like this. And then, well, they did get renewed for Season 15. So, you never know what happens.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.