HGTV Rebooting Popular Show Format

HGTV is bringing back its popular 72-hour renovation show Crashers with Jonathan Knight at the helm.

The New Kids on the Block singer turned HGTV star will lead the “high-energy, ambush-style renovation series” reminiscent of predecessors like Room Crashers and Kitchen Crashers, providing unsuspecting homeowners with the surprise of a lifetime — a free, 72-hour renovation of a “lackluster space of their choosing.”

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(HGTV)

The 13-episode home renovation show premieres on June 8, following Knight as he “ambushes folks anywhere from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop to offer them a fast-paced reno with a catch.”

“Before the work begins, the homeowners must agree to three rules: the renovation starts immediately; they have no say in the design; and they must vacate their home for the full three days,” HGTV teases. “Throughout the season Jon will complete jaw dropping whirlwind transformations, from beautiful backyards to dazzling kitchens, with the help of his team of skilled designers.”

Knight said in a press release, “Everyone has that one space that really needs work. But they have no time, no money and no idea where to start—and that’s where I come in. I love a challenge and especially one that’s going to change someone’s life in 72 hours.”

In the premiere episode, Knight meets a homeowner at a Folsom, Calif., hardware store who can’t pass up a free kitchen renovation for his family of five, including his ex-wife.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

With the help of his team, Knight will take the space down to the studs and dream up a new layout to better serve the large family’s needs, delivering a completely renovated kitchen with optimized storage, brand-new appliances, functional banquette seating and a custom beverage station in just three days.

Crashers will mark Knight’s return to HGTV since Farmhouse Fixer was canceled last year with three seasons under its belt. Other HGTV shows that got the ax in 2025 included Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Crashers is produced by Big Table Media.

Crashers premieres on Monday, June 8 at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV, with episodes available to stream the next day on HBO Max.