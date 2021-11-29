NBC Unveils December 2021 Holiday Specials Schedule With Kelly Clarkson, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and More

The holiday season is here, and NBC is making sure TV watchers have hours upon hours of holiday films to watch as they enjoy the season’s festivities. The network in early November released the full 2021 NBC holiday specials schedule, which includes airings of everything from holiday classics like It’s a Wonderful Life to a new special hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

The network’s holiday schedule officially kicked off in late November with A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. That was followed by 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and National Dog Show Presented By Purina on Thanksgiving Day. The lineup is set to continue throughout the remainder of November and into December with airings of Frank Capra’s timeless story It’s a Wonderful Life, which NBC is set to broadcast twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The lineup also includes two different versions of The Grinch, the all-new Annie Live!, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, and even Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around, which will see Clarkson joined by special guests including her The Voice co-star Ariana Grande as well as Brett Eldredge, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amy Poehler.

In a press release announcing the schedule, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “NBC has long been the definitive destination for new and classic holiday programming, and this season features our most dynamic and expansive lineup to date. From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this will surely be a holiday to remember starting with Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.” Keep scrolling to see NBC’s full 2021 holiday lineup.

November (already aired)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9-11 p.m.

“Memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from SNL’s 47 seasons.”

95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, 9-12 p.m. (repeat at 2 p.m.)

“The yearly procession of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and the one-and-only Santa Claus broadcast from NYC.”

National Dog Show Presented By Purina

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, 12-2 p.m. (repeat Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.)

“Hosted by John O’Hurley of Seinfeld and Dancing with the Stars. David Frei, “the dean of dog show commentators,” will join him at the mic.”

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

When: Friday, Nov. 26, 8-8:30 p.m. (repeat Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

“The classic 1966 cartoon featuring the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.”

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas

When: Friday, Nov. 26, 8:30-9 p.m.

“Jimmy Fallon turns his bestselling children’s book into a primetime animated special.”

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

When: Friday, Nov. 26, 9-9:30 p.m.

“Things take an unexpected turn during the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap.”

Dec. 1 – Dec. 4

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

When: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8-10 p.m.

“A special heralading the arrival of the holidays with music, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree.”

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around

When: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 10-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.)

“Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring her own music, exciting duets and special guests.”

Annie Live!

When: Thursday, Dec. 2, 8-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.)

“This year’s addition to NBC’s tradition of award-winning holiday musicals. The TV event will revisit the beloved story of Annie. Performed live from New York, the star-studded cast includes Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Celina Smith as Annie.”

It’s a Wonderful Life

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.)

“The network’s annual airings of the feel-good classic starring Jimmy Stewart.”

Dec. 6 – Dec. 16

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

When: Monday, Dec. 6, 10-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 22 at 10 p.m.)

“Michael Bublé returns to NBC to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his chart-topping album, “Christmas,” with a new holiday special that’s a mix of comedy, music and, of course, the spirit of Christmas.”

A Very Chrisley Christmas

When: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

“After a series of blunders and holiday hijinks, the Chrisley family needs a Christmas miracle to save the big day.”

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around

When: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. (repeat airing)

“Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring her own music, exciting duets and special guests.”

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth

When: Thursday, Dec. 16, 8-9 p.m.

“A televised special showcasing the inspiring stories of 10 women whose tenacity and courage are leading to meaningful change.”

Dec. 20 – Dec. 222

Annie Live!

When: Monday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. (repeat airing)

“This year’s addition to NBC’s tradition of award-winning holiday musicals. The TV event will revisit the beloved story of Annie. Performed live from New York, the star-studded cast includes Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Celina Smith as Annie.”

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 8-10 p.m.

“A grumpy Grinch voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch plots to ruin Christmas for all the Whos in Whoville.”

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

When: Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. (repeat airing)

“Michael Bublé returns to NBC to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his chart-topping album, “Christmas,” with a new holiday special that’s a mix of comedy, music and, of course, the spirit of Christmas.”

Dec. 24 – Dec. 25 (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Christmas Eve Mass

When: Friday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

“A Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.”

It’s a Wonderful Life

When: Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. (repeat airing)

“The network’s annual airings of the feel-good classic starring Jimmy Stewart.”

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

When: Saturday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. (repeat airing)

“The classic 1966 cartoon featuring the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.”

January

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented By Honda

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET/8:30-10 a.m. PT

“Thousands of parade fans cheer on the rose-covered floats and marching bands in the annual New Year’s Day festivities from Pasadena.”