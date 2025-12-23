NBC Pulls New Comedy From Schedule Ahead of Finale

The presses are stopping early for The Paper on NBC.

The Office spinoff, which debuted on Peacock in September, will end its linear run on NBC early, Variety reported Monday, with the final three episodes now set to air on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The comedy was originally set to air on Mondays through Jan. 26, but NBC will be airing repeats of its freshman cheerleading comedy Stumble during its 8:30 p.m. time slot as of Jan. 5, with new episodes of Stumble continuing to air Fridays at 8:30 p.m.

Chelsea Frei as Mare, Ramona Young as Nicole, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, Alex Edelman as Adam, Eric Rahill as Travis, Oscar Nunez as Oscar on ‘the paper’ (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK)

The Paper made its linear TV debut on NBC on Nov. 10, following the premiere of the original 10-episode first season on Peacock in September.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, the new editor-in-chief of a failing Toledo newspaper, who attempts to revive the paper against all odds. Tying the workplace comedy into The Office is the same documentary crew that followed around Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, in addition to crossover character Oscar Martinez, who is played once again by Oscar Nuñez in the spinoff.

One day before The Paper premiered on Peacock, the streamer announced that it had already renewed the show for its second season.

In addition to Nuñez and Gleeson, The Paper also stars Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim and Tracy Letts guest, and Ikumelo, Edelman, Rahill and Welch also act as writers on the series.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned on ‘the paper’ (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK)

“Of course it’s from the creators of The Office in the same world, but it’s a different show,” Gregg, who plays Detrick Moore, told PopCulture.com of what fans can expect with The Paper ahead of the first season’s premiere. “So don’t really come in with expectations outside of wanting to enjoy the show.”

He continued, “It’s a very charming show. It’s not The Office, but it shares the same tone as The Office and the same creators. So there are similarities, but take it, set it aside, and enjoy it as The Paper, not looking for The Office.”

All 10 episodes of The Paper are streaming now on Peacock.