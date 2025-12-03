NBC Not Airing ‘One Chicago’ Shows Tonight

The One Chicago shows will once again be absent from NBC’s Wednesday night lineup this week.

Instead of reruns of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. airing tonight, the network will be showing the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas in Nashville.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 93rd annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will showcase major artists performing holiday favorites and first-time hosts. According to PEOPLE, while the Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET, NBC’s televised event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will air for two hours, ending with the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree. Happy’s Place star and The Voice coach Reba McEntire will be hosting Christmas in Rockefeller Center for the first time ever, and she told the outlet in October that she’s never been to NYC in December and she’s “really excited” about it.

CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER — 2024 — Pictured: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

“To see all the Christmas decorations and to get to be a part of the tree lighting ceremony, Rockefeller Center, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m honored that they asked me to do it,” the country star said.

Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker will also make appearances, while McEntire will be performing in addition to hosting. Christmas in Rockefeller Center performers include Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Gwen Stefani. The Radio City Rockettes will also be taking the stage for a special festive performance as they continue celebrating their 100th anniversary.

CHRISTMAS IN NASHVILLE — “Christmas In Nashville” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Bill Murray, Trisha Yearwood — (Photo by: Catherine Powell/NBC)

Immediately following Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC is airing Christmas in Nashville at 10 p.m. ET. The hourlong special will feature multiple acts performing holiday favorites at the Nashville club Category 10. Trisha Yearwood is hosting the special, which includes performances by Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, Ne-Yo, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center will be simulcast on Peacock, while Christmas in Nashville will be available on the streamer tomorrow. The network is gearing up for the holiday season in a big way, and even though the One Chicago trio won’t be airing tonight, fans can still catch up on recent episodes on Peacock, as well as full seasons. New episodes return on Wednesday, Jan. 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.