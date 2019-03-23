NBC Not Airing New ‘SNL’ Tonight, Re-Airs Halsey Episode Instead

Saturday Night Live is off again this week, but NBC is airing a fan-favorite re-run featuring Halsey in its place.

SNL will not be live this week, though it will be just a few weeks behind. The show’s usual 11:30 p.m. time slot will be filled with the Feb. 9 episode, where singer Halsey served as both host and musical guest. The episode was a big hit for the show, between topical political satire and Halsey’s poignant musical performance.

This is SNL‘s second weekend off in a row this month, and its last. The show is finishing up its first two week break of 2019, but on March 30 it will be back with host Sandra Oh and musical guest Tame Impala. The episode is a highly anticipated one, as Oh is fresh off of hosting the Golden Globes, and has a couple of major projects in circulation right now.

Last year, Oh starred in Killing Eve on BBC America and AMC. The show was lauded, not least of all for Oh’s performance. She also had a role in Netflix’s reboot of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

The week after that is star-studded as well, as SNL will be hosted by Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington. The actor will take the stage in New York just one week before the premiere of GoT Season 8, and his movie How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will still be in theaters as well.

Harington will be joined by musical guest Sara Bareilles, who has a new album out the day before the telecast. The following week, K-pop sensation BTS will be the musical guest the day after their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona comes out.

The host on April 13 will be Emma Stone, who is promoting her charity work with Omaze to support numerous causes. The actress’ next project is the long-awaited Zombieland: Double Tap, out in October.

In the meantime, fans can relive Halsey’s episode all over again. The singer got the rare honor of being host and musical guest all at once, which few performers have done. She delivered a powerful message with her performance of “Without Me,” a mournful tune about her ex, G-Eazy cheating on her. During the song, the walls and floor of the set were painted with texts about the places he had been unfaithful. The clip circulated on social media for days after it aired.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.