NBC Not Airing ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘The InBetween’ Due to Stanley Cup Finals

NBC is clearing out its primetime schedule to make room for the Stanley Cup finals.

The network will not air its usual summer Wednesday night lineup on June 12 to make room for the final showdown between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins for the prestigious hockey prize after a 3-3 series tie in the playoffs.

The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET, taking over the timeslots typically occupied by American Ninja Warrior and the new summer show The InBetween.

Season 11 of American Nina Warrior has captivated fans so far this summer with new twists including the introduction of the brand new Power Tower. The bonus obstacle pits the two fastest obstacle course finishers in a head-to-head race 40 feet in the air.

In the qualifiers, American Ninja Warrior Nation writes, the Ninjas are racing for the Speed Pass, which guarantees that the winner is through to the National Finals, regardless of the results of the City Finals.

During the City Finals, the competitors race for the Safety Pass, which allows the winner to call a do-over on Stage or Stage Two of the National Finals should they fail to finish.

The InBetween premiered on May 29, and follows Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer), a woman born with the gift to communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not.

When her father Det. Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his new partner former FBI profiler Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell) need help solving a mysterious murder case, Cassie agrees to use her abilities and catch the killer.

The procedural drama finds the medium tackling the city’s most challenging cases as she works to keep the ghosts inside her head, and her personal life at bay.

The series stars Dyer, Cornwell, Blackthorne, Anne-Marie Johnson and Chad James Buchanan. With two episodes aired, the show has a 57 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Los Angeles Times said in a review of the drama that while the cases seem predictable at the start of the show, Dyer’s portrayal of Cassie brings a “sunniness” that provides a different tone to the procedural.

“To the extent it lets its star shine and can laugh at itself, The InBetween may prove a decent enough place to hang out and not think hard. This, too, is television,” LAT‘s Robert Lloyd wrote ahead of the series premiere..

American Ninja Warrior typically airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with The InBetween airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.